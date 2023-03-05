ROCHESTER — For the sixth time in program history — all since 2010 — the Wellsville boys basketball team lifted a Section 5 championship plaque Saturday at Blue Cross Arena.
The Lions, seeded fourth in Section 5 Class B2 after an 11-9 regular season against their competitive independent schedule, continued their postseason run by defeating No. 3 LeRoy in the B2 championship, 52-43.
While Merritt Holly Jr. led LeRoy with 21 points and 14 rebounds, first-year Lions coach Tom Muska chalked the win up to the Lions’ defense on the Knights’ star.
“We had two main goals, one was we're all going to have to, as a team, guard Merritt Holly, he's a terrific player,” Muska said. “And after we work on defense, we've got to get the rebound. Luckily we had Logan Dunbar, he's an amazing player, but to be tasked with a job like that is not easy and he was able to bring that title home for us.
“The whole (game) we could do anything we wanted on defense. We could practice for a week on plays they're going to run, but if we couldn't keep Holly from getting the rebound, it wouldn't matter. And that was Logan's main job today and he took care of it.”
To be sure, it took a team effort, with Aidan Riley aiding in the defense of Holly.
“He was the one kid that we put the hardest job on; you had to guard your man and help on Holly every possession,” Muska said of Riley. “And I think he really did an amazing job at it. He executed it perfectly. I think he's what really bugged the other team and won us the game.”
Cody Costello led Wellsville (14-9) with 17 points, three assists and two steals.
“He was great. He was too quick, I think, for their guards,” Muska noted. “None of the kids on their team seemed to be able to keep him in front of them and he kept going in the paint, he had a couple nice assists and sometimes he just brought it in.”
J.J. Howard (14 points, nine rebounds) and Dunbar (nine points, 10 rebounds) nearly added double-doubles.
LeRoy ends the season at 13-10.
Trending Food Videos
Wellsville advances to a rematch with B1 champion Newark in the Section 5 Class B crossover and state qualifier. Last year, Newark beat Wellsville 45-41 to advance to the Far West Regional.
Muska, an assistant coach for last year’s team under Raymie Auman, thinks his team will be motivated to avenge that season-ending defeat.
“We faced them last year after winning the title,” Muska said. “We were lucky enough to have watched them before our game today. We watched them before our game at Keuka in the Section 4/Section 5 Showcase and they're going to be a tough team but we're looking to get some revenge.”