ST. BONAVENTURE — The St. Bonaventure University women’s basketball team fell to UMass, 78-59, Wednesday evening at the Reilly Center.
Asianae Johnson paced the offense for the Bonnies, scoring a team-high 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting while also pulling down a team-best five rebounds. Tori Harris also finished in double figures for the Brown and White with 13 points.
The Bonnies fall to 12-10 overall and 4-7 in Atlantic 10 play on the year, while UMass improves to 18-5 overall and 6-3 in the A-10.
UMass dominated the opening 10 minutes using an 11-2 run over the final 4:02 of the first quarter to take a 22-10 lead after one.
Johnson pulled the Bonnies within eight right before halftime, but UMass quickly answered with a 3-pointer, taking a 40-29 advantage into the break.
The Minutewomen opened up a 13-point, 42-29, lead in the opening minutes of the second half and would never see their lead shrink below 10 the rest of the way.
The Bonnies are back in action Saturday at George Washington with tipoff set for 2 o’clock.
NOTES: St. Bonaventure finished the night shooting 42.3 percent (22-for-52) from the floor while UMass shot 50.0 percent (32-for-64) from the field … Johnson had a streak of eight straight games with 20 or more points, believed to be a program record, snapped as she missed that mark by just one bucket … The Bonnies won the battle of the bench, outscoring the Minutewomen, 13-8 … During Wednesday’s game, St. Bonaventure honored all team captains from the Bonnies 19 teams as part of the 50th anniversary of the inception of Title IX.