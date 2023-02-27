DEPEW — Just as it did a year ago, the Olean High girls basketball team pulled off one road upset to start the playoffs.
But unlike last year, it couldn’t quite secure another.
Facing the team that ousted them in last year’s sectional semifinals, the 11th-seeded Huskies went toe-to-toe with No. 3 Depew for more than a half. But the third quarter wound up being its undoing in a 61-44 loss to the Wildcats in a Section 6 Class B1 quarterfinal on Saturday afternoon.
In the end, Olean was essentially even with a 19-2 team for three of four frames, losing the first quarter 14-12, tying the second (13-13) and winning the fourth (11-10). Depew found the one big outburst it needed, however, outscoring the Huskies 24-8 in the third, and that was enough to log a 17-point win.
Leah Williams racked up 21 points, Jez Fayson scored 11 and the pair combined to go 8-for-8 at the free throw line, where Olean went 10-for-10 as a team. The Huskies had a difficult time stopping Depew senior captain Kaylee Krysztof, who went off for 26 points, including nine in the game-changing third quarter.
Mia Vannelli and Olivia Leazott added 15 and 10, respectively, for Depew (20-2), which will take on No. 7 Iroquois in Tuesday’s semifinals. The Huskies knocked off both Maryvale and City Honors last year en route to a semifinal matchup with Depew, and that game played out much the same way, with the Wildcats pulling away in the later stages.
This year’s Huskies finished the year 9-12.
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS D2 QUARTERFINALS
Andover/Whitesville 65, Houghton 28
WHITESVILLE — Vanessa Hall poured in 38 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as defending champion Andover/Whitesville kicked off its playoff push in convincing fashion.
Hall tallied 28 first-half points to help A/W (16-4) to a 34-11 lead at the break. Top-seeded A/W will take on No. 5 Hammondsport (13-8) in Tuesday’s semifinals. Jess Prentice notched 24 of 28 points for No. 9 Houghton (7-15).
“Jess (Prentice) is so tough to defend. We had to work really hard to contain her, but we are so proud of our girls,” Andover/Whitesville co-coach Aaron Rawady said to wellsvillesports.com. “Vanessa went off tonight with a double-double, and Kennedy (Bledsoe) and Graci (Lewis-Ellison) played really good defense on the back end. All the girls really gave us something positive.”
Scio/Friendship 47, Northstar Christian 30
HILTON — Nevaeh Ross posted a big double-double of 24 points, 11 rebounds and six steals to key Scio/Friendship to a road upset of the No. 2 seed.
Kadence Donohue registered 18 points and nine rebounds as she and Ross accounted for 42 of their team’s 47 points. Lexi Crossley grabbed seven rebounds and Morghyn Ross handed out six assists for No. 7 S/F (13-9), which will meet No. 6 Elba in Tuesday’s semifinals. Trailing 8-7 after the first quarter, S/F used a 17-4 second quarter to take control.
“It all started on defense,” S/F coach Ashleigh Lewis said to wellsvillesports.com. “Nevaeh helped force a lot of turnovers, and our pressure really started to frustrate them. We were pretty nervous to start the game, maybe some jitters had a role in it here and there, but then we realized that we can be, and ultimately were, the better team.”
Alayna Garwood scored 13 points for Northstar Christian (13-7).
GFLCAA CHAMPIONSHIP
Syracuse Eagles 43, New Life Christian 31
ONEIDA — New Life Christian was within one point (24-23) of undefeated top seed Syracuse, but the Eagles used a 9-0 third quarter to retake control.
Kate Grainger posted 21 points, Emily Ball notched 14 and the pair combined to hit seven 3-pointers in leading Syracuse (34-0) to the title. Marceline Hutter recorded 16 points, 11 rebounds and four steals and Brightleen Ngunyi grabbed 15 rebounds for No. 2 New Life (16-5).
“Our defense was outstanding all game long,” NLC coach Sarah Hutter said. We had a lot of good looks at the basket in the third quarter, including many second and third shots, but nothing would go down. I am really proud of my girls’ effort.”
A night earlier, Hutter racked up 31 points, 11 rebounds and six steals to key New Life to a semifinal triumph over the Rochester Rapids. Ngunyi (9 points) added 18 rebounds and five assists.