ST. BONAVENTURE — Asianae Johnson scored a game-high 18 points while I’yanna Lops came up with a clutch defensive stop to give the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team a 50-47 victory over Marshall Sunday at the Reilly Center.
The Bonnies (7-3) led the Thundering Herd by a point, 48-47, as Marshall set up a final possession.
With the ball and five seconds to go, Marshall’s Savannah Wheeler drove the lane where she was met by Lops, who rejected the shot into the arms of Nikki Oppenheimer. The block ended Marshall’s last chance to push ahead.
Johnson scored 16 out of her 18 points in the second half and also dished out a team-high four assists. Tori Harris chipped in 12 points for the Bonnies. Oppenheimer converted a pair of free throws to seal the victory as Bona rallied from a 13-point first-quarter deficit.
Marshall (3-4) held the Bonnies to 1-of-13 from the field in the first period and was able to take a commanding 17-4 advantage after 10 minutes of play. It was all Thundering Herd in the second period as they held their double-digit lead and took a 27-14 lead into the halftime break.
The Bonnies seemed to flip the switch in the third period behind 10 points from Johnson, outscoring Marshall 23-9 in the quarter. Harris nailed a triple from the top of the key to bring the hosts within one, 34-33, with 4:09 to play in the quarter. Back-to-back baskets from Taylor Napper put the Bonnies on top for the first time, 37-34. with just over a minute to play in the third.
Johnson and Harris continued to lead the way for Bona into the final quarter. The senior duo combined for the first seven points of the fourth, but Marshall was able to answer each basket and retake the lead, 45-44, with 4:42 to play.
Johnson continued her second half onslaught, hitting a step back jumper to put the Bonnies back on top, 46-45, with three minutes to go.
Bona returns to action on Friday in a road game at Robert Morris, with tip scheduled for 1 p.m.