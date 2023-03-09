With the dust of Super Saturday settling and the district playoffs over, the area's surviving basketball teams now have a new task at hand: the PIAA state tournament.

The Otto-Eldred girls have had a storybook season this year. After losing to Elk County Catholic in the District 9 finals a year ago, O-E responded with offensive firepower and an ironclad defense that has turned its program into a powerhouse.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social