With the dust of Super Saturday settling and the district playoffs over, the area's surviving basketball teams now have a new task at hand: the PIAA state tournament.
The Otto-Eldred girls have had a storybook season this year. After losing to Elk County Catholic in the District 9 finals a year ago, O-E responded with offensive firepower and an ironclad defense that has turned its program into a powerhouse.
The Terrors have amassed a 23-2 overall record and a perfect 16-0 league mark for the second year in a row and also celebrated senior Katie Sheeler becoming the program's all-time leading scorer. To put the cherry on top, O-E found redemption in the D9 finals by beating ECC to claim its first-ever district banner.
“I’m just so proud of our girls. They’re the ones that put in the work. They’re the ones that sacrifice and do all the offseason work,” Otto-Eldred coach Shawn Gray said. “Katie doesn’t become the player she is just playing basketball from October to March. She works year round. Anna Merry works year round, Brooke Close works year round. It’s not an accident.”
NOW, HOWEVER, they find themselves in the small-fish-big-pond situation as they enter the PIAA state tournament. A season ago, the Terrors made it to the quarterfinals before losing to District 10 champion Kennedy Catholic, which then went on to compete in the finals. This year, the newly crowned D9 champs will face off against Monessen in the opening round.
Monessen (17-6) is the fifth and final qualifier from District 7. A season ago, the Greyhounds made their first PIAA appearance in at least five years, albeit being bounced from the tournament in the first round after facing then-D9 champion ECC.
Monessen will be traveling to the Terror Dome on Saturday to kick off the state tournament, facing off against O-E at 3 p.m.
“We’re really focused on us and what we can do better, and there’s a lot of things we can do better. We can move the ball a little more, we can get the focus off Sheeler a little more,” Gray said. “We’ve played some iffy halves this year and starting now I don’t think we can do that. We’ve got to jump out to quick starts instead of getting down and trying to climb out of the hole. The focus is really be us, do what we do and make the other teams adjust to us.”
THE OTTO-ELDRED boys, meanwhile, had a similar season, although their run at a district title ended with a loss to Clarion-Limestone.
After moving up a classification into AA, the Terrors dominated opponents throughout the regular and postseason. Making it to the championship game, the Terrors luck ran out, as C-L’s unforgiving defense and rapid-fire offense proved to be too much for the Terrors, beating them 68-54.
“When you win a bunch of games, it’s easy to forget about the little things and even the big things that you don’t realize you’re doing wrong and you don’t bring up in practice,” Otto-Eldred coach Derrick Francis said. “Against Clarion-Limestone, we did not get back in transition to defend. I try to be a stickler every game and every practice and sometimes people wonder why when we’re up 30, but that's the little stuff. It matters in big games.”
However, now O-E has a chance to prove itself once again as it enters the PIAAs with a chip on its shoulder. Its first task: take down Greensburg Central Catholic at home.
GCC is a team with similar playoff experience to the Terrors. Like O-E, the Centurions had their first PIAA tournament berth in several years last season, coming in as the third-seeded team from District 7. After making it to the second round, GCC was eliminated by D9 champion Ridgway.
“We’re super excited for the opportunity to play another game obviously at home,” said Francis. “It’s a great deal, these kids get to play at home one more time.”
This postseason, the Centurions made it back to the bracket with the same ranking, and will play O-E in the Terror Dome as part of the Saturday Duke Center double-header. Tip off is at 4:30 p.m.
The Cameron County boys had arguably the best game of the District 9 playoffs. Down seven points to Johnsonburg with a minute to go, the Red Raiders pulled off an immaculate comeback to survive and advance, breaking their multi-year streak of being bounced in the first round.
“(Our postseason success) has been pretty big for us coming off a couple cold years where we kind of struggled in the first round. A lot of the kids don’t have a ton of playoff experience so it’s nice for them to get that finally,” Cameron County coach Marcus Brown said. “We’ve been a lot more focused in practice, especially in the second half of the season. We’re working very hard and coming along at the right time.”
Their elation was somewhat short-lived, as they faced soon-to-be D9 champs ECC in the following round, losing but securing their second PIAA appearance in the past five years.
As the fourth-seeded D9 team, the Red Raiders will not be able to enjoy the luxury of playing on their own court, instead traveling to play District 6 champions Portage Area.
The Mustangs have not made the state tournament in five years, but, coming off a season with just two losses that was capped off with a banner, have momentum rolling into the next segment of playoffs.
The Red Raiders will take the two and a half hour bus ride to Portage on Friday, with tip off slated for 7 p.m.