ST. BONAVENTURE — It’s not exactly the video Mark Schmidt will use as a hoops tutorial.
St. Bonaventure’s 16th-year coach admitted as much after his Bonnies rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit to down Middle Tennessee, 71-64, before 3,089 emotionally-drained witnesses Wednesday night at the Reilly Center.
“Early on they got the best of us physically,” Schmidt said. “We didn’t do a good job keeping the ball out of the paint, we didn’t do a good job rebounding and didn’t do a good job offensively … they got into us. Things weren’t going well, we got hit in the face and we flinched a little bit, but we didn’t go down and we kept on fighting.”
After taking an early five-point lead, Bona was overwhelmed by the Blue Raiders speed, length and athleticism and at one point was down 31-20.
When the game was over, Middle Tennessee had led for over 30 of the 40 minutes and dominated the peripheral statistics: double the points in the paint (44-22), points off turnovers (16-9), second-chance points (11-9), fast-break points (10-2) and bench points (14-7).
Worse, the officiating crew didn’t have its best night.
It wasn’t one-sided — Bona took 30 free throws to Middle Tennessee’s 18 — but that was because the Blue Raiders sent the Bonnies to the line 14 times, making 12, in the final two minutes trying to rally back from a five-point deficit.
Instead, the crew was under scrutiny for mysterious and missed calls to go with a bizarre sequence where it didn’t realize Middle Tennessee had six defenders on the court for an inbounds.
So how did the Bonnies win this game to improve to 5-2?
THEY UPPED their game in the second half..
After going 1-of-4 from the foul line in the first half, Bona was 20-of-26 after intermission.
They also made up eight of a nine-board rebounding deficit.
And, most of all, they buckled down on offense, outscoring Middle Tennessee 42-29 after the break.
Eight of Bona’s 15 turnovers were on steals, but Schmidt had an explanation.
“They’re a really good, athletic team with long athletes (four of five starters were either 6-foot-7 or 6-8). It’s easy to sit on the sideline and say, ‘Oh man, they’re turning the ball over,’ but when you’re playing against those athletes with that length, it’s really hard,” he said.
Schmidt pointed out, “The first half we were minus-9 on the backboard and they got a lot of second shots and that hurt us, but our guys did a good job in the second half against that team because we’re not the biggest or the most athletic team but to out-rebound them by eight in the second half showed some character and helping them understand what they need to do to win.”
He concluded, “It’s easy to close out at home when you make your foul shots at end-of-game situations. To knock down those foul shots to seal it showed some character.
“For a young team, we found a way to deal with adversity. It wasn’t pretty, but we got to the foul line and we did a much better job on the backboard in the second half.”
(Chuck Pollock, an Olean Times Herald senior sports columnist, can be reached at cpollock@oleantimesherald.com)