ST. BONAVENTURE — It’s not exactly the video Mark Schmidt will use as a hoops tutorial.

St. Bonaventure’s 16th-year coach admitted as much after his Bonnies rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit to down Middle Tennessee, 71-64, before 3,089 emotionally-drained witnesses Wednesday night at the Reilly Center.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social