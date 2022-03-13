BUFFALO — In a postseason full of impressively stifling performances, the Allegany-Limestone defense added a masterpiece on Saturday.
In their first five playoff games, the A-L boys basketball team held its opponents to an average of 40 points per game. In the Class B Far West Regional at Buffalo State College, the Gator defense once again held strong against Section 5’s Newark.
A-L held Newark to just 12 first-half points and 30 total, pulling away over 32 minutes for a 45-30 victory to earn the school’s first-ever trip to Glens Falls for the New York State Final Four.
Senior Tyler Curran kept the Gators offense running with 22 points along with four assists and five rebounds.
“Every game the last three or four games, the mentality has been defensive stops,” Curran said. “We don't have to score that many if we're keeping teams to 30. We came in and did it again, kept them to 30, that's tough to do. When you do that you're not going to have much trouble winning.”
The Gators will start their state championship quest on Saturday, when they face Section 2 champion Ichabod Crane at 2:15 p.m. in the state semifinal at Glen Falls’ Cool Insuring Arena.
A-L (19-7) held Newark’s top scorer, Brayden Steve, to just five points on one field goal. The Reds (18-7) didn’t have a double-digit scorer, as Isaiah Camp and Raeshawn Howard had nine points each.
“They just work so hard,” Gators coach Glenn Anderson said of his team’s defense. “I'll give them a game plan but the execution is all them and their hard work. I mean, not letting No. 2 have shots is just working really hard. There's nothing else more than that. Maddox (Delong) did a terrific job, Huddy (Kwiatkowski) when he switched onto him for a little bit. I couldn't be more proud of those guys.”
These Gators have loved the underdog label since entering the postseason as a sixth seed in Section 6 Class B2. Clearly they were stronger than that seeding after playing in the ultra-competitive CCAA West I, which produced another regional champion, Salamanca, and a sectional champion, Olean, who the Gators beat last week.
“We know a lot of people doubted us coming in and we just worked hard,” Curran said. “Working hard gets you big things like this, and we're going to states.”
Junior center Andrew Giardini added, “Our league is super tough so that's why we're the six seed. Coming in (as) the six seed, we knew we were better than that. So we just played as underdogs all the way through and now we won.”
In six playoff games, Curran now has four 20- point outings. In the other two, he had a triple-double with 17 points or was limited by foul trouble to his postseason low of six.
He made six field goals Saturday, including two 3-pointers, and consistently got to the foul line, shooting 8-for-11 on free throws.
“Ty is unbelievable,” Anderson said. “They face-guarded him all night with a really, really good defender and they have a great defense behind him, great rim protector and Ty was amazing. Ty is just unreal. I can't say enough about Ty.”
Curran had the capper on another starring performance at Buffalo State late in the shot clock with 1:15 to play, flipping an off-handed shot off the glass for a 12-point lead, 41-29.
“That layup he had at the end with his left hand, he just flipped it up, that kind of put the nail in the coffin, was just ridiculous,” Anderson said.
Also for the Gators, Giardini had 11 rebounds and guard Gabe Ramadhan had eight points with seven rebounds.
“Gabe had some great drives down the lane and finding guys in traffic,” Anderson noted.
Against Steve, a lanky sharpshooter at 6-foot-5, along with Camp (6-6) and Howard (6-4) down low, the Gators were a bit undersized. But Kwiatkowski and Giardini stood up to the challenge well.
“I just tried to find them after every shot went up, box them out, grab a rebound,” Giardini said. “Without getting rebounds it really limited them offensively and it showed with them only having 30 points.”
Curran added, “‘G’ and Huddy worked their tails off. No matter how tall a kid comes in, we're not going to back down, we're going to box out, we're going to get boards. We're just going to work hard.”
Anderson said his team hasn’t felt pressure this postseason no matter how high the stakes have gotten.
“I think a little bit of that is these guys are loose,” he said. “We don't feel pressure to win, I don't feel like (we do). We always feel pretty loose and confident in our ability. I just told them we're the Allegany-Limestone Gators and we're pretty damn good. Let’s go be us.”
Anderson acknowledged the underdog role helps keep the team feeling loose, even as the wins have piled up.
“The guys kind of like that, but the biggest thing is our goal this year was to win a section title and we did that,” he said. “After that everyone's kind of like, ‘Well, let's see what we can do.’ I truly feel like we caught lightning in a bottle with our defense and our rebounding. We're just going to ride this thing as long as we can.”