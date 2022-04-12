PORTVILLE — Three more individuals joined the Big 30 Basketball Hall of Fame late last month.
Inducted this year were former star Salamanca athlete Chuck Crist, who played in the NFL for seven seasons; longtime Olean boys basketball coach Jeff Anastasia, the winningest hoops coach in Western New York history and former Bradford girls basketball coach Margie Holland, for whom the Big 30 girls basketball Coach of the Year award is named.
These individuals were scheduled to be enshrined in 2020 before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the induction. Two years later, they comprised the sixth Big 30 HOF class and were honored during the Senior Classic basketball games on March 27 at Portville Central School.
CHUCK CRIST
Crist, a Salamanca native, dominated the sports scene in high school and beyond.
He won honors in football, basketball, baseball and track and would parlay that into scholarships for both football and basketball at Penn State.
At PSU, he focused on basketball and would make his name on the court over his three seasons.
In his junior year he stood out with a 49.3 field goal percentage (70-for-142), earning team MVP honors. He was named a team captain prior to his senior season in 1971, and he averaged nearly 11 points per game on a team that finished 17-8, the best season in Penn State history up until that point. He was again named team MVP.
Despite all that success on the court, he would return to football after graduation. The New York Giants signed him as an undrafted free agent to play defensive back. He played in the NFL for seven seasons with three different teams (Giants, Saints, 49ers), mainly as a safety. He recorded 20 interceptions and 11 fumble recoveries over his 92 games. In 1977 he was selected the Defensive Player of the Year with New Orleans. The next season he was traded to San Francisco and finished his NFL career with a team-leading six interceptions.
He is also a member of the Cattaraugus County Athletic Hall of Fame, Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame and the Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame. Sadly, Chuck passed away in October 2020. Accepting on Chuck’s behalf was his son, Scott.
JEFF ANASTASIA
Anastasia is a local celebrity for his coaching accolades at Olean High School, and rightfully so.
Anastasia’s 32-year coaching career at his alma mater included 602 wins, 21 league titles, 14 sectional titles, 12 regional trips, seven state final four appearances and two Class B state championships (2008, 2016). His teams had a career winning percentage of 81 percent and had an unprecedented level of success since he began coaching varsity in 1987.
His résumé also includes an induction into the NYS Basketball Hall of Fame (an induction he received less than 24 hours after winning a state title), among many other coaching honors and awards. The 2016 Huskies team went 28-1 and won the New York State title before ultimately losing in the NYS Federation championship game. The 28 wins in a season is the most in the school’s history. He is the winningest coach in Western New York high school basketball history.
Anastasia graduated from Olean in 1977 after playing basketball at the school for Jon Baker, and returned to the area to coach after college. He coached all levels of basketball at the school. Hundreds of young men graduated through Anastasia’s very successful teams at Olean, where they excelled not only on the court but off of it as well. The list of coaching accolades and awards next to his name is simply endless.
Several of his players went on to play collegiately, some to Division I schools.
Anastasia retired from coaching following the 2018-19 season.
MARGIE HOLLAND
These days, girls in sports have many of the same opportunities as boys.
But it wasn’t always that way, and area female athletes have Holland to thank for that.
In 1966, Holland started the girls basketball and track teams at Bradford High School though there wasn’t adequate funds to keep them competitive with the boys teams. In just 10 years, though, Holland built the Bradford girls team into a state powerhouse, culminating in a runner-up finish in the 1976 state championship. She coached basketball at Bradford for 15 years, winning seven District 9 titles. Prior to coaching at Bradford, she taught and coached at Sidwell Friends School in Washington, D.C., and at Kane.
She coached in a girls all-star game in 1976 – the first of any kind in the state – and won several coaching awards throughout her career.
As her Bradford girls basketball team was ascending, the Pennsylvania Education Association filed a lawsuit seeking equal pay. It paved the way for all coaches of girls programs to receive equal pay for coaching those teams. Her lawsuit was filed in 1974 and was settled in her favor in 1978.
Holland played sports all her life, starting with baseball as a kid growing up in Kane, where she was the first girl to play in the Boys Baseball Knothole League. She would play on an All-American Girls Baseball team in 1956.
She graduated from West Chester College and has Masters Degrees from both Colorado University and Indiana University.
The girls’ Big 30 Coach of the Year as given out by the Times Herald is dedicated in Holland’s honor.