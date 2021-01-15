ST. BONAVENTURE – The St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team got off to an impressive start before hanging on for a 65-60 Atlantic 10 victory over La Salle on Friday at the Reilly Center.
It was the Bonnies’ first league win of the season.
Junior Asianae Johnson led the Bonnies with 15 points, four rebounds and four assists. Sophomore Olivia Brown added 14 points and was 4-for-7 from 3-point range while Deja Francis also turned in a strong effort with 11 points, six assists and four rebounds.
Bona (2-6, 1-4) got off to a head-turning start, outscoring the Explorers 22-4 over the first nine minutes before bringing a 22-8 advantage into the second quarter. It shot a red-hot 8-for-11 from the field and made 4-of-5 3s in the first frame, including a 3-for-3 effort from Brown.
La Salle managed to pull within seven in the second quarter, but Bona stayed off the rally, bringing a 36-27 at the break. The Bonnies pushed the lead back to double figures (47-35) with 3:57 remaining in the third quarter, but La Salle again clawed back, closing the frame on a 7-0 to cut the deficit to three heading into the fourth.
In the final frame, Bona pushed the lead back to nine, 58-49, after I’yanna Lops finished a feed from Francis under the basket. But La Salle answered with five quick points, on a Deja King layup and Ashley Jacobs trey, to make it 58-54 with 1:17 left and once again put Bona in a tight game in the final minute.
This time, however, after missed opportunities against Richmond and VCU, Bona closed it out.
Up 60-56, Johnson made 1-of-2 free throws to give the Bonnies a five-point cushion. While being fouled down the stretch, Bona then got a pair of freebies from Lops and Johnson and picked up enough stops at the other end to secure a close victory.
Kayla Spruill had a game-high 16 points while Claire Jacobs chipped in 11 points nine rebounds for La Salle.
The Bonnies return to action Sunday when they host Saint Joseph’s in the Reilly Center (noon).