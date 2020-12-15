ST. BONAVENTURE — The St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team makes its home debut tonight when Binghamton visits the Reilly Center for the first time since 2014. Tip is slated for 4 p.m.
LAST TIME OUT
The Bonnies opened the 2020-21 season on the road at Duquesne, the first time St. Bonaventure has opened a season against an Atlantic 10 opponent in program history. The Bonnies led for most of the game but a 15-0 fourth quarter run by the Dukes was enough to propel Duquesne to a 71-63 victory. Redshirt junior Tori Harris made her Bona debut and scored a game-high 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting. She also pulled in seven rebounds for the Brown and White. Junior guard Asianae Johnson chipped in 14 points while dishing out six assists and grabbing three rebounds.
ABOUT BINGHAMTON— Coach Bethann Shapiro Ord enters her third season at the helm of the Bearcats and carries a 33-28 all-time record. Last season, she led Binghamton to a 22-9 record (10-7 America East), the most overall wins for the program in 21 years.
— Binghamton (0-1) suffered a season-opening 69-55 loss at home to Fairleigh Dickinson on Dec. 2. Wednesday’s matchup against the Bonnies will be Binghamton’s first game in two weeks. The Bearcats were picked to finish fifth in the America East Preseason Poll after losing 2020 America East Player of the Year Kai Moon to graduation.
— Sophomore Denai Bowman led the way for the Bearcats in their opener with a career-high 22 points on 11-of-17 shooting. Sophomore guard Clare Traeger hauled in a career-high 11 rebounds against FDU.
SERIES HISTORYThe Bonnies and the Bearcats meet for the 11th time Wednesday afternoon. Binghamton claimed the win last year, 78-67, over St. Bonaventure in Vestal. Prior to last season’s loss, the Bonnies were winners of the first nine matchups between the two teams.
BY THE NUMBERS
— St. Bonaventure outrebounded Duquesne 39-35 last Friday in its season-opener. During the 2019-20 season, the Bonnies outrebounded their opponents just five times.
— Five players made their St. Bonaventure debut Friday against Duquesne: redshirt junior Tori Harris, sophomore I’yanna Lops, redshirt freshman Kaitlyn Parker, freshman Morgan Gentile and freshman Maddie Dziezgowski.
— Redshirt sophomore Carrie Jornlin returned to game action for the first time since last season’s exhibition game against Cortland on Oct. 30, 2019, marking 408 days between games played.
— Harris tallied a career-high 16 points and matched her career-high of seven rebounds she set as a sophomore at James Madison. Harris also made a career-high six field goals against Duquesne.
UP NEXT
The Bonnies are back on the road as they head north to take on Big 4 rival Buffalo Saturday. It will be the 32nd matchup all-time between Buffalo and St. Bonaventure, with the Bonnies holding a 18-13 series lead. Tip is scheduled for 12 p.m. at Alumni Arena.