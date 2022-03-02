WILMINGTON, Del. — The St. Bonaventure University women’s basketball team fell to George Washington, 54-49, Wednesday afternoon in the first round of the 2022 Atlantic 10 Tournament at CHASE Fieldhouse.
Tori Harris finished with a game-high 18 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the floor, including three made 3-pointers. Harris also grabbed five rebounds. Asianae Johnson notched 17 points and a team-best seven rebounds. I’yanna Lops posted a Bona single-game record with six blocks.
After an early 16-9 deficit to the 12th-seeded Colonials in the first quarter, St. Bonavenute battled back in the second period to outscore George Washington, 14-2, and take a 23-18 lead into halftime. Johnson and Harris combined for 18 first-half points.
The 13th-seeded Bonnies grew its first-half lead to double digits, 31-21, midway through the third quarter following a layup by Johnson.
However, St. Bonaventure was unable to pull away as George Washington continued to chip away at the Bona lead.
The Bonnies held a 44-38 lead with six minutes remaining in regulation, but the momentum fully shifted to the Colonials as it finished the game on a 16-5 run.
Kyara Frames gave George Washington its first lead at 48-46 at the 1:57 mark after a 3-pointer from the wing.
Johnson’s and-one kept the Bonnies within two, 51-49, with nine seconds left, but Bona was forced to foul, allowing the Colonials to ice the game.
St. Bonaventure finished the season 12-16 overall.
Johnson earns second team all-conference honorsST. BONAVENTURE — St. Bonaventure women’s basketball senior guard Asianae Johnson has earned Atlantic 10 All-Conference Second Team honors, conference officials announced Tuesday.
Johnson led Bona in scoring for a third consecutive season, averaging 18.2 points per game, which ranked second among all A-10 players. During conference play, she averaged a league-best 19.8 points per game.
Earlier this year, the Brooklyn native set a program record with eight straight games of 20 or more points. During that span she averaged 23.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 50 percent from the field and 80 percent from the free throw line. Johnson scored a career-high 28 points twice — on the road at Saint Louis and at home against Richmond.
A 5-foot-8 guard, Johnson was also one of the most efficient scorers in the A-10, ranking fifth overall and first among conference guards in field goal percentage (46.9 percent). Her 98 made free throws led the league and she finished third in free throw percentage, shooting 77.8 percent from the line.
Johnson started 26 of 27 games this season and 106 of 107 during her career, averaging 30.1 minutes per game. Overall, she’s put together one of the best careers in Bona women’s basketball history, earlier this season becoming the 23rd player in program annals to score 1,000 points for her career.
Johnson currently ranks 10th all-time on the program’s all-time scoring list with 1,427 points. She also ranks seventh in made free throws (338) and double-figure scoring performances (77).
This is Johnson’s second A-10 honor, as she was chosen to the All-Conference Third Team as a junior last year. She’s the 10th player in Bonnies history to earn multiple all-conference accolades.