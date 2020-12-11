PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The St. Bonaventure women's basketball team led for much of the day in its long-awaited season debut, but a 15-0 early fourth-quarter run from Duquesne proved the difference in a 71-63 decision on Friday at La Roche University.
It was the first time in program history Bona opened its season with an Atlantic 10 game.
Redshirt junior Tori Harris led the Bonnies in her program debut, posting 16 points and seven rebounds. Junior Asianae Johnson added 14 points, six assists and three rebounds.
Bona had the lead after three quarters, holding a 47-46 edge heading into the final 10 minutes. After a made free throw from Johnson and a 3-pointer from freshman Maddie Dziezgowski, the Bonnies grabbed a 51-46 lead with over nine minutes to play. But the next four minutes belonged to Duquesne, which, in its third game of the season, embarked upon a game-changing run to take a 61-51 lead.
Bona was able to bring it back within six, 64-58, on an Olivia Brown 3-pointer with 1:48 left on the clock. The Dukes (2-1, 1-0) answered, however, with a 3 of their own to push the lead back to nine, 67-58. From there the hosts never lost control.
The teams traded blows in the third quarter, as Duquesne opened the period on an 8-4 run before Bona responded with a 7-0 run of its own, capped off by a pair of Emily Calabrese free throws to give the Bonnies a 40-36 advantage. That came after a hard-fought first half between, in which the Bonnies brought a 31-28 lead into the halftime break.
The Bonnies shot 50 percent on 4-of-8 shooting from 3-point range in the first half, sparked by back-to-back threes from Olivia Brown and Carrie Jornlin for an 11-7 edge midway through the first quarter. Duquesne tied the game at 13 before Harris nailed a 3 as time expired, giving the Bonnies a 16-13 lead after the first. The Bona lead grew to six in the second quarter, 25-19, after Dziezgowski chipped in a three pointer.
Kiersten Elliott led the way for Duquesne with 15 points.
Bona returns to action on Sunday, hosting Marshall in its home-opener, with tipoff scheduled for 1 p.m.