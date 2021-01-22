BRONX — The St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team is set for a double dose of Atlantic 10 action with road games on back-to-back days. The Bonnies (2-6, 1-4) are scheduled to play at Fordham this afternoon (2 o’clock) before traveling to Rhode Island for a Saturday matchup with URI at 4 p.m.
LAST TIME OUTBona earned its first A-10 victory of the season, topping La Salle 65-60 last Friday at the Reilly Center.
Junior Asianae Johnson had a team-best 15 points, four rebounds and four assists while sophomore Olivia Brown added 14 points, including a 4-of-7 effort from 3-point range. Deja Francis also reached double figures (11 points), adding six assists and four boards.
QUICK TURNAROUNDDue to COVID-related schedule changes, Bona will see a quick turnaround this weekend.
The last time it played on back-to-back days came last season with games against Wright State and Saint Mary’s as part of the UCF Holiday Tournament. Dating back to 1986-87, Bona has never played back-to-back regular season games against A-10 teams.
ATLANTIC 10 RANKS
Behind a season-high nine 3-pointers against the Explorers on Jan. 15, Bona moved into the league’s top five in 3-point percentage, now at No. 5 with a 31.7 percent clip. The Bonnies also rank No. 7 in scoring defense, allowing just 62.9 points per game.
Johnson, the Bonnies’ leading scorer, currently sits 11th in the A-10 in that category (14.3 points) and sixth in conference-only games (15.2). Brown enters the weekend at No. 6 in the league in 3-point percentage, connecting on 41 percent, including an impressive 46.2 mark in A-10 play.
Tori Harris leads Bona on the backboard, hauling in an average of 7.1 per game, good for 11th in the conference.
ABOUT FORDHAM— Coach Stephanie Gaitley, in her 10th season at Fordham, is the program’s all-time winningest coach, owning a record of 197-109. In 35 total years as a Division I head coach, she has 661 career victories.
— The Rams (7-3, 4-2) have won five of their last six games, falling only to UMass, 61-56, on Jan. 10 in that stretch. They currently own league victories over Saint Louis (72-63), Rhode Island (64-58), George Washington (53-47) and George Mason (62-32). Their only other A-10 loss came to Davidson, 79-64, on Dec. 21. Fordham was picked to finish fourth in the league’s preseason poll.
— Anna DeWolfe, a preseason third team all-conference selection, currently leads the A-10 in scoring at 22.8 points and is shooting 44.6 percent from the floor. DeWolfe also ranks seventh in the league in 3-point percentage, making 40.3 percent. Kaitlyn Downey paces the A-10 in rebounding, averaging 11.4 a night, and sits fourth in 3-point percentage (42.0).
As a team, the Rams lead the A-10 in 3-point percentage (39.0) and rebounding margin (plus-10.5) while checking in at No. 2 in scoring defense (56.0).
SERIES HISTORYToday’s contest will be the 44th all-time between the Bonnies and Rams, with Bona holding a 24-19 lead, but Fordham rising a six-game win streak.
Bona last defeated the Rams in January of 2016, when Katie Healy and Nyla Rueter each scored 14 points to lead a Bonnies group that would eventually make the NCAA Tournament. The Bonnies’ last win at Rose Hill Gym was a 62-52 victory in February 2011. Chelsea Bowker scored 15 points to lead the Bonnies.
BY THE NUMBERS2 — Senior Emily Calabrese is two games away from 100 in her career.
24 — Francis leads the Bonnies with 24 assists and passed the 200-career assist mark against La Salle last Friday. Francis is averaging three helpers per game for her career.