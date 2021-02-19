ST. BONAVENTURE – The St. Bonaventure women’s basketball team returns home to host Rhode Island in a rematch on Saturday at the Reilly Center (2 o’clock).
LAST TIME OUT
Bona (5-11, 4-9) split a pair of road contests, defeating George Mason, 72-62, last Friday, but falling to George Washington, 56-39, Sunday afternoon. Tori Harris led Bona against the Patriots, notching her third double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Deja Francis (12), Asianae Johnson (11) and Emily Calabrese (10) also scored in double figures. Against GW, Bona was shut down by the Colonials’ defense, shooting just 29.8 percent from the floor. Olivia Brown (13) and I’yanna Lops (12) led the Bonnies in scoring.
SENIOR DAYToday will mark Senior Day for the Bonnies, who will honor Emily Calabrese and Jurnee President.
President is a two-year member of the team after transferring from New Mexico JC before the 2019-20 season. She’s played in 46 games for the Bonnies, making 31 starts. President has totaled 273 points and 50 3-pointers.
Calabrese is a four-year player and has appeared in 106 career games while making 77 career starts. Calabrese currently ranks 18th on the program’s career rebounding list with 566.
JOHNSON LEADING THE WAYAsianae Johnson leads Bona and ranks eighth in the Atlantic 10 in scoring at 13.3 points per game. The junior guard has seen her scoring output rise each season, going from 9.7 points as a freshman to 12.7 points as a sophomore.
Johnson’s efficiency has risen each season as well. The Brooklyn native shot 40.4 percent as a freshman and then 44.7 percent as a sophomore. This season, Johnson ranks 12th in the league and first among guards in field goal percentage at 46.1 percent.
ABOUT RHODE ISLAND— Tammi Reiss is in her second season as head coach at Rhode Island. Reiss led the Rams to a 13-16 record in 2019-20, a five-win improvement from the year before. Before coming to Rhode Island, Reiss spent four seasons as an assistant coach at Syracuse.
— The Rams enter today’s contest at 8-6 overall and 8-3 in Atlantic 10 play. The Rams won six straight before falling to Fordham, 56-53, Feb. 7. During that stretch, they bested Davidson (62-44), Richmond (56-53), Bona (76-60), La Salle (75-60), Saint Joseph’s (50-48) and George Mason (63-27).
— Emmanuelle Tahane leads the Rams offensively, averaging 14.6 points on just under 60 percent from the floor. Also averaging double figures are Marie-Paule Foppossi (11.3 ppg) and Catherine Cairns (10.1 ppg). Tahane also averages 10.4 rebounds per game which ranks second in the conference.
SERIES VS. RHODE ISLANDToday’s game will be the 58th meeting between the two teams, with the Bonnies leading the all-time series, 33-24.
Earlier this year, the Rams defeated the Bonnies, 76-60, in Kingston.
The teams split the season series last year, and prior to that, Bona had won the previous 14 contests with URI dating back to 2008-09.