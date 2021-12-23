JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — A balanced scoring attack led the St. Bonaventure women's basketball team to a 56-49 win at East Tennessee State Thursday afternoon. The Bonnies closed non-conference play with an 8-3 record, eclipsing their season win total from their last full year (7-23, 2019-20).
Senior Asianae Johnson paced Bona, finishing with a game-high 16 points to go along with a career-high six steals, five rebounds and five assists. Tori Harris chipped in 14 points and five boards while Maddie Dziezgowski set a new career-best with 14 points.
The Bonnies jumped out to a 13-4 lead on a Dziezgowski 3-pointer. ETSU, however, used a 10-0 run over the final three minutes to take a one-point, 14-13, edge after the first quarter. It was a back-and-forth second period as the two teams traded baskets for the majority of the quarter. The Bonnies converted on 5-of-7 shots to end the period, taking a 28-27 advantage into halftime.
Johnson and Harris combined for 22 of the Bonnies' 28 first half points, while Dziezgowski tallied six.
The Bonnies used a 16-0 run to end the third quarter to take a commanding 48-35 lead. Bona's defense clamped down in that period, holding ETSU scoreless for the final six minutes.
The Buccaneers (1-12) battled back from a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to pull within three, 49-46, after a layup from Jakhyia Davis with just over a minute to go.
On the following possession, Johnson found Dziezgowski open in the corner. The sophomore found nothing but net to put the visitors back up six, 52-46.
ETSU was forced to foul, allowing Johnson and Dziezgowski to convert four free throws and ice the game.
The Bonnies return to action on New Year's Day in the first Atlantic 10 action of the season against Saint Joseph's at the Reilly Center.