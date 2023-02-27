NEWFANE — The Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team was right where it wanted to be.
The Gators had shaken off a seven-point halftime deficit to first tie it, then take a seven-point lead of their own into the fourth quarter. And even as Newfane chipped away, A-L was still in front into the final minutes, and final seconds.
Until it wasn’t.
A-L had the ball and a 55-54 lead with 41 seconds remaining, but couldn’t quite hang on. Nate Snow drained a pair of free throws with 11 seconds left to give Newfane the lead. And after a missed 3-pointer on their final possession, the defending champion Gators were forced to leave the floor with a stinging 56-55 loss in the Section 6 Class B2 quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon.
A year ago, A-L made a run not just to the B-2 title, but to a Far West Regional win and a trip to the New York State Final Four as the No. 6 seed. This year, however, with the same seed, the Gators’ bid for another Cinderella-like run was cut short.
Anthony DeCapua collected 23 points, including nine in A-L’s big third quarter, and seven rebounds while Andrew Giardini totaled 14 points and six rebounds. Trailing 33-26 at halftime, the Gators used an impressive 17-3 spurt over the next eight minutes to take a lead into the fourth quarter.
“I thought we played alright,” A-L coach Glenn Anderson said. “We got off to a bit of a slow start for whatever reason, but I loved the way we played in the third quarter. We defended really well, we got out and ran in transition, got easy buckets. In spots we were really good and then at the end, the last couple minutes, things just didn't go as we hoped.
Carson Kwiatkowski pulled down six rebounds while Gabe Ramadhan chipped in four assists for the sixth-seeded Gators (18-4). Evan Myers highlighted a trio of double-digit scorers with 18 points for No. 3 Newfane (17-4), which remained hot, winning its 12th-straight game, and will face No. 10 Fredonia in Tuesday’s semifinals. A-L’s season came up shy of a trip to Buffalo State for the first time since 2015.
“I thought they did everything they were supposed to do in my mind,” Anderson said of his team. “To battle the way they did when we lost Giardini to injury, the guys that stepped up and gave us a little more than we thought they were going to and had us in a good position. We were hoping for another, hopefully, deep run this year and the bracket was tough, our seeding was tough. To be 17-3 and a 6 seed is tough sledding, but that's the way the seeding goes.
“Overall, I'm really proud of the season and what they accomplished this year. Buff State is always kind of the stamp of approval of a good season in my mind, so this one hurt more than most not to get back to that semifinal, because it's been a long time since we haven't been there. So it was tough.”
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS B2 QUARTERFINAL
Wellsville 72, World of Inquiry 60
WELLSVILLE — Logan Dunbar poured in 28 points and Wellsville used a big second half to edge World of Inquiry.
Wellsville fell behind by nine in the second quarter, but rallied to make it a one-possession game (37-34) at halftime. It then embarked upon a 12-2 run to take the lead as part of a 23-point third quarter and grew the advantage to as many as 13 in the fourth. Four Lions finished in double figures as J.J. Howard posted 15 points, including a fourth-quarter dunk, and Cody Costello and Aidan Riley added 13 and 10 points, respectively.
Fourth-seeded Wellsville (12-9) advanced to the B2 semifinals, where it’ll meet No. 1 Hornell, whom it fell to twice (by scores 59-46 and 57-53) in the regular season.
“You can ask Logan to do anything, whether it’s to be that leader on and off the court, to be a guard or a big, (he) can do that for us,” Wellsville coach Tom Muska said to wellsvillesports.com of Dunbar. “We’ve been joking all year that last year around this time, he was on fire. February Logan or Sectional Logan, whatever you want to call it, he’s a different kid when this time of year shows up.
“We were fortunate to see some of that tonight.”
Jaedon Griffin scored 22 points for No. 5 World of Inquiry (10-12).
CLASS D1 QUARTERFINAL
Fillmore 64, Arkport/Canaseraga 51
FILLMORE — Zach Sisson registered 25 points and eight rebounds and Fillmore, after a 10-day layoff, shook off a slow start for the victory.
Jair Bialek added 15 points and he and Sisson combined to hit seven 3-pointers. Brent Zubikowski added seven rebounds and five steals for the second-seeded Eagles (16-5), who will meet Batavia Notre Dame in Tuesday’s semifinals. Fillmore fell into an early 19-12 hole, but used an 18-6 second quarter to grab a halftime lead and took control after halftime.
“We knew going in this wasn't going to be a typical No. 2 vs. 7 game,” Fillmore coach Randy Crouch said. “A/C has lots of quality athletes, and it seems like all of them can shoot. My biggest concern was that we would come out flat and they would be flying high after their opening win. Sure enough, they came right out and knocked down every open look and got up on us.
“I'm proud of my guys though. They didn't flinch and made some adjustments and we were able to get some momentum in the second quarter. Mitchell, Jair and Zach made some huge plays when we needed them offensively, and Brent played his position as defensive anchor to perfection.
Of the second half, Crouch added: “I challenged the guys to win the first four minutes of the third quarter and take the wind out of their sails and we were able to do that. Once we got rolling we really settled in and started to stretch the lead out.”
Pete Patrick led No. 7 A/C (10-11) with 17 points.
GFLCAA CHAMPIONSHIP
Rochester Rapids 53, New Life Christian 36
ONEIDA — New Life was tied with top-seeded Rochester through three quarters, but Rochester used a 18-1 final frame to pull away.
Josh Grimaudo highlighted three double-digit scorers with 18 points for Rochester. Jefferson racked up 17 points, 22 rebounds and nine blocks for No. 2 New Life (17-7).
“It was a very physical game and my kids did a great job most of the game matching Rochester’s intensity,” New Life coach James Hutter said. “We missed a wide open lay-up at the end of the third to put us up two. We missed another open lay-up and 3-pointer to begin the fourth. Only scoring one point in the fourth quarter was an incredibly frustrating end to a game where we went toe-to-toe with them for roughly 27 minutes.
“My team played their hearts out.”
A night earlier, Jefferson Issah piled up 29 points, 21 rebounds and five blocks to key New Life to a semifinal triumph over the Syracuse Wolfpack. Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey added 13 points and 15 rebounds, for NLC, which broke open a close game midway through the fourth quarter with several big baskets from Issah.
AT ONEDIA
New Life Christian (36)
Issah 6 5-8 17, Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey 1 0-0 3, Nii-Narku Hanson-Nortey 2 0-1 5, Allen 1 0-0 2, E.L. Botchway 2 0-1 4, Quampah 2 0-0 5. Totals: 14 5-10 36.
Rochester Rapids (53)
Grimaudo 4 7-8 18, G. Sittig 5 2-4 14, L. Sitting 4 2-2 13, Sherbuck 1 0-1 2, Fillion 2 2-3 6. Totals: 16 13-19 53. New Life Christian 7 19 35 36 Rochester 4 21 35 53
Three-point goals: NLC 2 (Nii-Noi Hanson-Nortey, Nii-Narku Hanson-Nortey); Roch. 8 (L. Sitting 3, G. Sitting 2, Grimaudo 3). Total fouls: NLC 20, Roch. 16. Fouled out:
Nii-Narku Hanson-Nortey (N).
AT FILLMORE Arkport/Canaseraga (51)
Moran 1 0-0 2, Carey 1 1-2 4, A. Vilku 2 0-0 5, Patrick 5 4-4 17, T. Vilku 6 0-0 14, Preston 2 2-4 6, Watkins 1 0-0 3. Totals: 18 7-10 51.
Fillmore (64)
Zubikowski 1 1-4 3, Ja. Bialek 5 2-2 15, Ward 2 5-8 9, Sisson 10 1-2 25, Jo. Bialek 2 0-0 6, Sanasith 2 0-0 4, Cockle 1 0-0 2. Totals: 23 9-16 64. A/C 19 25 35 51 Fillmore 12 30 44 64
Three-point goals: A/C 8 (Carey, A. Vilkho, Patrick 3, T. Vilkho 2, Watkins); Fillmore 9 (Ja. Bialek 3, Sisson 4, Jo. Bialek 2). Total fouls: A/C 12, Fillmore 15. Fouled out:
None.
AT NEWFANE Allegany-Limestone (55)
Ramadhan 2 0-0 4, DeCapua 8 4-8 23, Kwiatkowski 1 3-4 5, Frederick 4 1-1 9, Giardini 6 1-3 14. Totals: 21 9-16 55.
Newfane (56)
Snow 1 5-5 7, Courtemanche 3 3-4 10, Braman 2 1-2 6, Gibson 1 0-0 2, Myers 5 5-6 18, Dickenson 4 3-5 11, Boyer 0 2-2 2. Totals: 16 19-24 56. A-L 11 26 43 55 Newfane 14 33 36 56
Three-point goals: A-L 4 (DeCapua 3, Giardini); Newfane 5 (Courtemanche, Braman, Myers 3). Total fouls: A-L 18, Newfane 17. Fouled out:
Frederick (AL).
AT WELLSVILLE World of Inquiry (60)
Norwood 2 0-0 6, Martinez 4 0-0 10, Griffin 6 7-12 22, Bangura 3 1-3 8, Richardson 0 1-2 1, Tarawally 3 4-4 11, Wiggins 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 13-21 60.
Wellsville (72)
Costello 4 2-2 13, Riley 4 2-2 10, Brockway 1 0-0 3, Billings 1 0-0 3, Dunbar 9 7-11 28, Howard 6 3-4 15. Totals: 25 14-19 72. World of Inquiry 13 37 50 60 Wellsville 17 34 57 72
Three-point goals: WOI 9 (Griffin 3, Norwood 2, Martinez 2, Bangura, Tarawally); Wells. 8 (Costello 3, Dunbar 3, Brockway, Billings). Total fouls: WOI 20, Wells. 15. Fouled out: Richardson (WOI) Tarawally (WOI).