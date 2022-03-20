GLENS FALLS — After an impressive postseason run buoyed by belief and an “underdog” mentality, the Allegany-Limestone boys basketball team finally met its match.
For much of Saturday afternoon’s New York State Class B semifinal against Ichabod Crane, an Albany-area Section 2 school from the village of Valatie, the Gators appeared up to the task of reaching the title contest. But Crane, particularly junior guard Alex Schmidt and senior big man Brett Richards, wore on the Section 6 champion Gators as the game went on.
Powered by senior Tyler Curran’s 18 first-half points, A-L jumped out to a 7-0 advantage and led 29-26 at halftime. But after two free throws put A-L ahead 31-26 early in the third, Crane took control with an 11-0 run and never relinquished the lead. A-L managed just 14 second-half points against the Riders before falling, 53-43.
“I just told them this is my 12th time with this, (and) a couple times as a player, it doesn't get easier,” Gators coach Glenn Anderson said of the feeling after a season-ending loss. “I don't have a good answer for that. I don't know.”
But this A-L team advanced further than any in the school’s history, winning six playoff games to make the Final Four at Cool Insuring Arena.
As he was throughout most of that playoff run, Curran did nearly everything to give the Gators a chance. He finished with 23 points, four rebounds and four assists — his fifth 20-point playoff game — before fouling out in the last minute. As with the rest of the Gators, scoring became more difficult for Curran as the game wore on.
“I thought gameplan-wise we did what we wanted to come in and do,” Anderson said. “Offensively, I knew at times it was going to be a struggle for us a little bit and we saw that in the second half. Ty’s legs got a little tired in the second half, maybe a little short on some shots that he usually knocks down. But he did so much for us in the first half, it's hard to blame him for that.
“Riding this wave was pretty awesome. Coming in and just defending so well, doing such a good job there. We finally ran into something that could overcome that a little bit. It happens at this point; you've got to live with that.”
Crane (20-7) advanced to play Friends Academy (Section 8) in Sunday's championship. Friends defeated Seton Catholic 56-50 in the earlier semifinal.
Richards led the Riders with 19 points, 14 rebounds, three steals, three assists and two blocks while Schmidt scored 17 points with six boards. Crane held a 29-19 rebounding advantage.
Also for A-L (19-8), Andrew Giardini (8 points) grabbed four rebounds while Anthony DeCapua had five rebounds and six assists.
His eyes reddened from tears leaving the locker room, Curran reflected on his final game of his high school career.
“Walking away from it is hard,” Curran said, “after all the years I played, but there's no better way to go out than this.
“There's no group of guys I'd rather (play) the last year with. No one expected us to get this far. The fact that we did, it means everything to us, it means everything to me that those guys put their hearts out there every night. It's awesome.”
Curran looks forward to watching Giardini next season as a senior. The junior A-L center had the tough task of guarding Richards for most of the game.
“We’re not the greatest sized team, but we’ve overcome a lot of that with our heart,” Curran said. “We still did tonight. We played a close game with that team, they have two big guys. ‘G’ plays his butt off every game. They’re lucky to have him coming back for another year, he’s a great player, going to do a lot for them next year. They’re a great team, great players, tough game.”
Crane started to pull ahead as it turned defensive stops into transition opportunities and Richards attacked the basket. He got to the free-throw line often and shot 9-for-9 in those opportunities.
“Once they got downhill, inside the 3-point line, and we're trailing from behind, gave a couple ‘and-ones’ when they were on that run,” Anderson said. “They get it in the open floor, they've got some ball-handlers, got a big (guy) backside that if you come over and help, (they) drop off to him, he's got great touch."
Of the second half, Anderson added, “They continued to do what they do. Offensively, they finished a little bit more, got to the free throw line a little bit more than we did. We tried to be a little bit more aggressive in our ball screen defense there at the end, tried to force a couple turnovers, but they've got tough guards. (Schmidt)'s great, (Richards), same thing. I give them a lot of credit.”
Crane’s 53 points were the second-most scored against A-L this postseason, a number indicative of just how well the Gators have defended lately. The only higher total came in an overtime game against Olean. But A-L’s 43 points were also its postseason low.
“We just tried to keep impressing upon them, get stops," Anderson said. "If we can get three in a row, maybe get a possession back here, then try to get it again. We're always revolving around defense, we're always preaching getting stops. Even offensively, we got some good looks at the rim, they just didn't fall. That happens.”
A-L finally broke through to regionals for the first time since its post-1995 merger after sectional claiming titles in 2008, 2019 and 2020, then got to its first Final Four.
“It hopefully sets the precedent that we can get back there someday,” Anderson said, “because every kid that walks into our gym is gonna see that banner and want to know how we did that and how they can get to that level.
"So, it's huge.”