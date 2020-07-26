WASHINGTON — Gleyber Torres helped the New York Yankees prevent the Washington Nationals from tooting their own horn.
Yes, the reigning World Series champs had an actual, honest-to-goodness trumpet in their dugout Sunday. Alas, their bullpen blew a lead, so the Nationals never got the chance to jazz up a victory celebration with the brass instrument.
Facing two of Washington's top relievers, Torres homered in the seventh inning to begin the rally from a two-run hole, then tacked on a go-ahead single in the eighth, lifting New York to a 3-2 victory for wins in two of three games in the season-opening series.
Torres had started 2020 by going 0 for 7 before delivering hits in three consecutive at-bats Sunday.
"I felt a little more confident," the shortstop said. "The first couple games, I was a little too excited."
Teammates noticed.
"We were waiting for Gleyber to break out," said Luke Voit, who also homered, "and today he finally broke out in a clutch way."
On a sunny afternoon, with the temperature topping 90, Washington's Patrick Corbin retired 18 of the first 19 Yankees batters, Trea Turner homered off Jonathan Loaisiga, and Eric Thames provided an RBI single.
But with one out in the seventh, Torres took Corbin deep on a first-pitch fastball to make it 2-1.
"A low heater in," Corbin said. "Probably would have liked it a little more in."
Nationals manager Dave Martinez then turned to a key new reliever, Will Harris, expected to help the team fare better in late innings than it did for much of 2019.
Harris surrendered a tying homer to Voit, who joined Torres in flexing their biceps on the way into the dugout.
In the eighth, after Sean Doolittle (0-1) put men on via a walk and single, Torres pushed New York ahead with his third hit of the day.
"I'm super-frustrated with the results," Doolittle said, "not being able to put a zero on the board there and navigate that inning."
New York's bullpen was better, with Chad Green (1-0) working two innings for the win.
After a throwing error by Torres and Adam Eaton's double put runners on second and third for the Nationals in the eighth, Tommy Kahnle struck out Starlin Castro and Thames to get out of the jam.
"It felt like a high-pressure situation. I loved it," Kahnle said. "Felt just like a regular season game with stakes at hand and everything. Definitely the same, even without the fans."
Serving as the Yankees' primary closer while Aroldis Chapman is on the COVID-19 injured list, Zack Britton worked around a leadoff infield single and a passed ball charged to Gary Sánchez in the ninth for his first save of 2020.
Pinch-runner Emilio Bonifácio tried to steal third but overslid the bag and was thrown out by Sánchez.
"It was a good aggressive play," Martinez said. "I kind of liked it."
PIRATES 5, CARDINALS 1
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pittsburgh's Derek Shelton staged baseball's first major, socially distanced umpire argument, then got his first victory as a big league manager as the Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-1 on Sunday.
Colin Moran and Jose Osuna homered, and Mitch Keller pitched five solid innings for the Pirates.
Shelton came out to argue with plate umpire Jordan Baker in the third inning after pitcher Derek Holland was ejected from the dugout for arguing balls and strikes.
Shelton pulled a gaiter over his face as he left the dugout, and Baker pulled a face mask out of his pocket and held it to his face as Shelton argued from about six feet away. Baker let Shelton say his peace, and the first-year skipper was not ejected.
Pittsburgh avoided being swept and beat the Cardinals for just the second time in their last 14 meetings.
Keller (1-0) faced St. Louis for the first time in his career. He gave up one run, two hits and three walks while striking out three. His only blemish came when Kolten Wong scored on Tommy Edman's infield single in the third inning.
Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson (0-1) gave up four runs, including two homers, in 4 1/3 innings. Hudson lost for the first time in four career starts against the Pirates, and it was his first loss against an NL Central opponent after winning his previous five starts in 2019.
Pittsburgh scored three runs in the fourth. Moran homered with two outs, and that was followed by Phillip Evans' infield single and a two-run shot to center by Osuna for a 3-1 lead.
Jacob Stallings scored on a sacrifice fly from Josh Bell to make it 4-1 in the fifth. They made it 5-1 in the eighth when Bell scored from first on a Phillip Evans double.