Luke Voit has ignored the talk this winter.
Voit, a journeyman slugger who had his fortunes change suddenly two-and-a-half years ago in a trade to the Yankees he didn’t see coming, has learned not to pay attention to the shifting, swirling winds of hotstove rumors that blow through baseball this time of year.
The 29-year-old has more important things to focus on this winter than the musings of amateur GMs about his future as a Yankee.
Even though he’s on the verge of his first big contract, an expected $4 to $5 million in his first year of salary arbitration, coming off a season in which he was baseball’s home run leader, Voit has been learning how to set up a nursery and “What to Expect When You Are Expecting.” He and his wife announced they will welcome their first child in the summer.
He’s also helping raise awareness for the USAA’s “Army-Navy House Sweepstakes” this week to raise awareness for the big rivalry game this Saturday in West Point, N.Y. — in honor of his brother a former West Point linebacker and Academy graduate who was recently deployed with the Army out of Fort Drum.
VOIT IS still getting ready to be part of a Yankees’ 2021 team trying to get over the hump to a World Series — and win. So, he’s anxious to start hearing about the Bombers’ front office making the moves to get them there.
“I think for sure we can get over the hump,” Voit said. “I think the first thing we need to do is bring back DJ (LeMahieu) and then obviously we need to replace starting pitchers after losing (Masahiro Tanaka, J.A. Happ and James Paxton). I don’t know what they’re gonna do on that end, but obviously there are good trade guys out there.
“I’ve been in (trade rumors), Gary (Sanchez) has been in trade rumors, everybody has been in them,” Voit continued. “We’ve got a lot of young prospects in them too. So, I’m just hoping that, you know, we start seeing some moves here. It’s been a little weird. We’re used to seeing all the moves around Thanksgiving leading up into Christmas. So hopefully some of these guys will get some deals done.”
VOIT, WHO had dinner with LeMahieu a month ago, said the free agent 2020 American League batting champ is sincere in his desire to come back to the Yankees. Voit thinks LeMahieu’s return is the priority if they are going to get to their first World Series since 2009.
“He’s what gets this offense going. He is the best hitter in baseball,” Voit said. “He’s a great clubhouse guy. A leader by example. I hope he’s back. He’s a good buddy of mine and I think this team needs him to accomplish big things.”
Voit may not pay attention to the rumors, but he’s heard from others that his name has been thrown out there as a possible trade candidate. Trading some of their pieces is an option with the Yankees trying to re-sign LeMahieu, who reportedly is looking at about $20 million a year, and stay under the luxury tax threshold. Voit’s name has come up considering his value has never been higher.
“I think it’s just a little bit more public,” Voit said of his name appearing in trade rumors because of his breakout two and a half years with the Yankees. “Everyone thinks they are a GM and are trying to make these great trades. I get it. Everybody has different takes on who should play what position or what team or whatever and it’s part of it.
“I didn’t think I was going to get traded in 2018 and I got traded,” Voit said. “It’s part of the game, you know every team is trying to get better and they’re going to do whatever they can do to do that.
“But I want to be back, it’s important to me to be back.”
VOIT BECAME a vocal leader for the Yankees this season. He spoke out loud and clear, saying “it’s embarrassing for us,” during a September slide that had them dangerously close to slipping out of the playoff picture. He was visibly emotional after the Yankees were eliminated by the Rays in the American League Division Series.
“It was tough,” Voit said of the ending. “It just makes me want to work harder, do more this winter, get to spring training and be better.”
First, however, Voit has a winter with a lot to do. He has rumors to ignore, a child to prepare for and a sweepstakes at ArmyNavyHouse.com to promote.
“It’s been one of my favorite events,” Voit said of the Army-Navy game. It’s an amazing event and sad that fans don’t get to go this year, but USAA’s sweepstakes will give one fan a trip to the game next year. It’s one of the best events I’ve been to.”
Then, Voit will get back to work in the batting cages to try to add a World Series experience to that list.