Cy Young

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander (left) and Miami Marlins Sandy Alcantara were named the American League and National League Cy Young Award winners unanimously respectively on Wednesday night.

 TNS

HOUSTON — It didn’t take Justin Verlander long to realize he could have a special year after missing almost two full seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Heading into his fifth start, Verlander knew he was back.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social