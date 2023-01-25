We can all agree the Hall of Fame, once considered Mount Olympus, has been busted down a rank in recent years.
Like some exclusive nightclub that used to employ heavy security at the door, all that’s left is a velvet rope. Not that tough to slip in.
We mean no disrespect to Scott Rolen, of course. He was a fine two-way third baseman in the early and mid-2000s and the only candidate who pulled in at least 75 percent of the votes on the 2022 ballot.
I checked Rolen’s name on my ballot, knowing he was less than a generational superstar. No regrets about that choice.
Still, the subtle relaxing of the Hall’s admission standards have diminished its prestige. For Harold Baines, for instance, to occupy the same perch as Babe Ruth makes a case for the dozens of players who were previously passed over for the sin of being Awfully Good But Not Elite.
I can think of six players and managers in New York alone who’d have a shot under the new normal: Don Mattingly, Thurman Munson, Bernie Williams among the Yankees. Across town, Keith Hernandez, Davey Johnson and David Cone, whose best and most productive years were in Flushing, all deserve a second look.
To be clear, these candidates are all million-to-one long shots. None of them will ever again appear on the Baseball Writers of Association ballots. The only hope is a re-consideration by one of the Hall’s legacy committees. Don’t hold your breath.
THEN AGAIN, if Bud Selig, the commissioner who colluded with owners to suppress free agency in the 80s, could worm his way into Cooperstown, then nothing is impossible.
Here’s my ballot for the local go-arounds.
Don Mattingly:
Of all the candidates clinging to slim hope, Donnie Baseball has the best chance. He received eight of the required 12 votes from the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee last December.
That’s one of three paths available to former players. In each case, Mattingly just missed the cutoff. His case will be taken up again in two years.
It’s clear what’s held Mattingly back so far: his most productive window closed before he turned 30. If your career is that short, you better have a resume which resembles that of Sandy Koufax.
Still, the back of Mattingly’s baseball card is a thing of beauty. He was a three-time Silver Slugger award winner, not to mention 1984 American League batting champion and the 1985 Most Valuable Player.
Mattingly compiled a .307 career average in the teeth of a Yankees’ dark age. Save for his final season in 1995, not one of Mattingly’s teams made it to the postseason. He was the lone bright light in an era most Yankees fans would like to forget if they haven’t already.
Thurman Munson:
If there was a dictionary entry for old school, Munson’s picture would belong next to it. He was John Wayne-tough. That mustache was straight out of a Marlboro commercial.
Munson checked all the boxes of a Hall-of-Fame career, except for the tragedy that ended his life at age 32. Had he not died in an airplane crash in 1979, it’s likely Munson would’ve played another 3-4 years and finished compiling stats that would’ve made him a slam-dunk.
Unfortunately, the premature death has been held against Munson, obscuring his noteworthy achievements. As the American League’s premier catcher in the 70s, rivaled only by Carlton Fisk, Munson won the Rookie of the Year Award (1970), the MVP (1976) and hit .300 five times.
Only three catchers could’ve made the same claim before Munson: (Bill Dickey, Mickey Cochrane and Ernie Lombardi). Each of those catchers are in the Hall of Fame. Munson finished with a .292 career average, better than Fisk (.284) and Johnny Bench (.267).
Oh, and while the Yankees were building their first dynasty since the early 60s, winning three straight pennants from 1976-78, Munson batted .357 in the postseason. Not a bad case for Mr. October.
Bernie Williams:
Lost in the tidal wave of domination in the late 90s was this irrefutable fact about the Yankees: their best hitter wasn’t Derek Jeter, but the mild-mannered Bernie Williams.
Mild-mannered and soft-spoken, Williams was so spacey it felt like he was floating on air – the anti-Paul O’Neill. But teammates knew better. Bernie was a killer between 1996-2003.
By far, he was the Yankees’ most productive hitter in the postseason, driving in nearly twice as many runs as Jeter, who was second on the list. During his actual peak (1995-2002), Williams never failed to hit .300, averaging .321 in that span, driving in 100 runs five times and over 90 seven times.
Williams made the All-Star team each year between 1997-2001 while winning four straight Gold Glove awards. It’s not crazy to say for an eight-year span, Bernie was MLB’s best centerfielder – yes, topping even Ken Griffey Jr.
Keith Hernandez:
The Mets had the presence of mind to finally induct Hernandez into their Hall of Fame last summer (what took them so long?) which only whets the appetite for a larger discussion: what’s kept Mex out of Cooperstown?
Yes, yes, I know. He lacked the traditional power numbers associated with superstar first basemen.
But if Mattingly deserves to be in the Hall, which he does, then Hernandez goes in right with him. The Mets’ leader had career numbers that were remarkably like Mattingly’s.
Let’s take a closer look: Mattingly had a lifetime OPS of .859, Hernandez’s was .820, although that gauge doesn’t fairly weigh on-base percentage. Mattingly topped Hernandez in slugging percentage (.471 to .436), but Hernandez was on base more often.
Why? Because of his sharp eye and uncanny discipline. Mattingly drew 588 walks in his career; Hernandez drew 1,070. That’s a margin of 522 extra times on base in only 860 more plate appearances.
As for defense, Hernandez was a genius, an 11-time Gold Glove winner. That should’ve counted with voters the first time around. Maybe it will down the road.
Davey Johnson:
The perfect manager for the outlaw Mets of the 80s, Johnson was more than just a rogue. He was an intuitive strategist who had an uncanny ability to relate to his players.
In parts of 17 seasons with the Mets, Reds, Dodgers and Nationals, Johnson finished under .500 only four times and never more than once with each team.
His 1372 wins are 33rd on the all-time list, the .562 winning percentage ranks 30th. Among those 29 managers with a better winning percentage, only five have more total wins.
Obviously, Johnson’s achievements pale next to Bobby Cox and Joe Torre, among others. But Johnson, a two-time winner of the Manager of the Year, made an impact wherever he went, not unlike Billy Martin. That’s saying something.
David Cone:
With a 17-year career, Cone’s body of work was exceptional, especially as a Met.
A five-time All-Star, a five-time world champion, a 1994 Cy Young Award winner (he would’ve won another in ‘96 had it not been for that famed aneurysm), Cone nevertheless received only 3.9% of the votes on his first and only year on the Cooperstown ballot.
How did that happen? Beats me. But I have a feeling the legacy committee will make it right sooner than later. Let’s hope.