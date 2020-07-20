In one sense, the Yankees benefited from the coronavirus-delayed start to the 2020 season more than any other team. Four months away from the field let James Paxton (back surgery) Aaron Judge (broken rib), Giancarlo Stanton (calf strain) and Aaron Hicks (Tommy John Surgery) work toward recovery.
In another sense, though, the short season will hurt teams like the Yankees, allowing less time for the elite to pull away from the average. Over 162 games, Aaron Boone's group would be overwhelming favorites to repeat as AL East champs. Over 60 games, that may be less sure.
The Yankees had a lot going for them in 2019. They had All-Star hitters in DJ LeMahieu, Gary Sanchez and Gleyber Torres. They had remarkable depth that helped them overcome a freakish wave of injuries, particularly early in the season. They had reliable starting pitchers such as James Paxton and Masahiro Tanaka. They had a fearsome bullpen, led by Aroldis Chapman.
What they lacked was a shutdown ace, the type who made victory seem inevitable each time he took the mound.
In other words, they lacked Gerrit Cole.
Cole, who signed in New York this winter for nine years and $324 million, emerged last year as the most dominant pitcher in baseball. After leading the American League in ERA and strikeouts during the regular season (setting an MLB record for Ks per nine), he stepped up further in October, allowing only seven earned runs in 36 2/3 innings during the Houston Astros' run to the World Series.
Cole boosts a Yankees staff that sorely needed the help following with Luis Severino out for the season after Tommy John surgery and Tanaka potentially sidelined after being hit with a line drive.
Run support shouldn't be an issue. In Sanchez, LeMahieu, Torres, Judge, Stanton, the Yankees boast five position players who have made at least one All-Star team in the past three years _ plus Hicks, Miguel Andujar, Luke Voit and Gio Urshela, all of whom have been above-average hitters in the recent past. Assuming decent health (which is, admittedly, a big assumption), this group will score plenty.
In a way, last year's injuries could actually benefit this year's team. Andujar's shoulder surgery meant opportunity for Urshela, who batted .314 with an .889 OPS. Long-term IL stints for Judge and Aaron Hicks opened playing time for Mike Tauchman, who contributed an .865 OPS and impressive outfield defense. Injuries to Stanton and others created chances for Mike Ford, who posted a .909 OPS and helped carry the team in September. Had the Yankees stayed healthy, those players might have been stuck in Triple-A, unable to prove themselves. Instead, Urshela is the presumptive starting third baseman, while Tauchman and Ford could be key bench bats.
After fielding dominant bullpens over the last few years, the Yankees have less certainty in that area this season, with Dellin Betances gone, Chad Green coming off a down year, and Zack Britton and Adam Ottavino sporting walk rates that hint at future regression. Still, Chapman remains a force, and the team has an impressive history of turning also-ran pitchers into useful relievers.
The rotation, meanwhile, will feature Cole, Paxton, J.A. Happ and Tanaka (if his concussion recovery goes smoothly), complemented by Jordan Montgomery, Domingo German, Jonathan Loaisiga and possibly some combination of prospects Deivi Garcia, Michael King and Clarke Schmidt.
Given the uncertainty of the shortened season, new pitching coach Matt Blake, whose new-school approach earned him praise as Cleveland's assistant director of player development, will surely stay busy.
Despite an uncertain rotation, the Yankees look like one of the very best teams in baseball. As of July 6, FanGraphs projected them for a 34-26 record, third best in baseball. Oddsmakers have them as co-World Series favorites, along with the Dodgers.
Still, the short season means nothing is guaranteed. Any team could lose a string of one-run games, suffer a run of injuries or even find itself derailed by the coronavirus itself. The Rays quietly won 96 games in 2019 and look just as good heading into the coming season, while the Red Sox and Blue Jays might be talented enough to pull off a surprise over an abbreviated schedule.
The Yankees undoubtedly have one of the best rosters in baseball. In a pandemic-shortened season, time will tell whether that is enough.
Lineup
DJ LeMahieu, 2B: Signed as a role player, he became an MVP candidate
Aaron Judge, RF: After second straight injury-shortened year, seeking return to 2017 form (and health)
Gleyber Torres, SS: Still only 23 years old; will settle in as starting shortstop
Giancarlo Stanton, DH: Lost last year to injuries; Yanks need his dingers
Gary Sanchez, C: Low-average but plenty of power; still one of game's best hitting catchers
Aaron Hicks, LF: Thanks to pandemic, might not miss a game after Tommy John Surgery
Gio Urshela, 3B: Breakout star of 2019 looks to prove it was no fluke
Luke Voit, 1B: Stumbled in the second half, still finished with solid numbers
Brett Gardner, LF: Posted career-high slugging, OPS at age 35; now back on a one-year deal
Rotation
Gerrit Cole: Yankees needed an ace, and he might be the best there is
James Paxton: Recovered from back surgery, needs to be a strong No. 2
Masahiro Tanaka: Steady and durable, with strong postseason track record
JA Happ: Has plenty to prove after poor 2019
Jordan Montgomery: Question mark after Tommy John surgery cost nearly two full seasons
Bullpen
Aroldis Chapman: At age 32, still one of baseball's best relievers
Zack Britton: Strong results last season despite career-worst walk rate
Adam Ottavino: Does tough postseason portend issues to come?
Others: Chad Green, Tommy Kahnle, Ben Heller