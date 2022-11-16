SPORTS-YANKEES-ANTHONY-RIZZO-AARON-JUDGE-1-NJA.jpg

New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) and right fielder Aaron Judge (99) watch the Yankees bat around in the 8th against the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 21 in the Bronx.

 Andrew Mills/TNS

NEW YORK — Now that Anthony Rizzo has decided to remain in New York Yankees pinstripes, he’d like to see Aaron Judge stick around, too.

“I hope Judge stays just for the sake of the game,” Rizzo said Wednesday “because you see a lot of franchise icons not getting what they deserve for the team that they have done so much for.”

