HORNELL — The Olean Oilers wrapped up the regular season with their playoff seeding already assured Saturday, losing their finale 11-3 to Hornell.
Sam Polk (St. Louis), Cam Marciniak (Johnsonburg, Pa./Gannon) and Chase Fischer (Rider) had two hits each in the loss, including a double for Polk. Marciniak went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a walk.
Olean used five different pitchers, including Franklinville’s Blake Frank (Keuka), who made his second start of the season in six appearances. Frank threw four innings, allowing one hit and three earned runs on two strikeouts and three walks. He had a no-decision.
Hornell led 3-2 after the first inning and the score held until Olean tied the game with a run in the top of the seventh. But the Steamers broke the game up with eight runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Tim Burns (Maine-Presque Isle) hit a three-run home run for Hornell in the first and Robert Chesney (Central Connecticut State) went 2-for-4 with two doubles. The Dodgers concluded the season at 15-24-1.
Olean (25-16-1) had Sunday off and will wait on Monday to find out its playoff opponent. No. 3 Genesee visits No. 2 Dansville in the Western Division Semifinal, a single-elimination wild card game. The winner will play regular season division champion Olean in a best-of-three series, with the Oilers holding home field advantage in the Western Division Final. The division final series starts Tuesday night in Olean at Bradner Stadium.