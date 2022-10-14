US-NEWS-FALLING-LOVE-WITH-PLAYOFF-BASEBALL-3-PLD.jpg

Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor celebrates the win after getting New York Yankees shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa on the last out of the tenth inning during game 2 of the ALDS on Friday at Yankee Stadium.

 John Kuntz/TNS

NEW YORK — Little hits turn into big wins for the Cleveland Guardians.

José Ramírez hustled to reach third base leading off the 10th inning with popup that dropped in left field, 200 feet from home plate. Oscar Gonzalez drove him in with the tiebreaking run on an even shorter opposite-field flare to right, then scored on Josh Naylor's double, the only hard-hit ball of the inning.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social