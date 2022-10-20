HOUSTON — Alex Bregman hit an early three-run homer, Framber Valdez pitched seven strong innings and the Houston Astros stayed perfect in the playoffs, edging the New York Yankees 3-2 Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in the AL Championship Series.

The 106-win Astros improved to 5-0 this postseason after a sweep to begin this best-of-seven matchup.

