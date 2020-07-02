For all the worry about stressing arms and how to handle pitching that was done over the last three months, it seems Aaron Boone wasn’t too worried.
The Yankees manager said Wednesday that his pitchers will be ready to almost pick up where they left off when spring training 1.0 was shut down by the coronavirus pandemic.
“I feel like we have a pretty good understanding of where these guys are coming into camp. Now we’re going to have to see that for ourselves and [with] our own eyes,” Boone said on a conference call.
He added that he feels like most of his starters are in a position to face live hitters right from the start. “And then from there we’ll see how the build up goes.”
When spring was shut down on March 12, the Yankees’ starters were ramping up to about 50 pitches in exhibition games. Most have been able to continue to idle as the league pushed back and eventually abbreviated the regular season to this 60-game attempt.
On Saturday, when the Yankees hold their first official workout since March 11, the pitchers will have a unique challenge. Their ramp up has been based on a century of a six-week ramp up, but now they will have 19 days.
Some teams are exploring the idea of starting what will be a sprint of a season with six starters. The Yankees could do that even with Luis Severino out for the season after Tommy John surgery this spring and Domingo German missing the season serving a 63-game suspension under the MLB/MLBPA domestic violence policy.
Behind a five of Gerrit Cole, James Paxton, Masahiro Tanaka, J.A. Happ and Jordan Montgomery, the Yankees could start Jonathan Loaisiga. After using an opener several times successfully last season, Boone is open to any ideas in this unique season. He even threw out the idea of a four-man rotation Wednesday, which is possible with the Yankees’ super stacked bullpen and teams carrying extra players through the first month of the season.
“I wouldn’t say it’s unlikely,” Boone said. “Honestly, it just kind of depends. We’ll see where we are as guys are building up and what they’re able to withstand and handle. Are they being built up to a level that once the regular season starts they’re ready to go? “Whether that’s a five-man, whether that’s a four-man, we’ll be as creative as we have to be.”
“But, I wouldn’t necessarily say we’re planning on anything specific at this point,” Boone continued. “We want to evaluate and see where our guys are and see what they’re able to withstand. See how safely they’re able to build up, and then see what our roster and our personnel looks like when we start the season.”
The Yankees will carry extra pitchers as part of the 30-man roster for the first weeks, and even when the rosters are cut to 28 two weeks in, and then goes back to the new-for-2020 26-man roster one month in. That will give Boone and new pitching coach Matt Blake plenty of options.
“We’ll make those calls sometimes on the fly in a given week,” Boone said. “It can be a fluid situation where maybe you are skipping a guy. Maybe a guy’s a little banged up, so you have to go with a different way of doing things a time through the rotation. Those are all things that we’ll try and be ready for as best we can, and hopefully do the right thing as far as allowing us to be as successful as we can be.”