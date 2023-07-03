A day after his first major-league start, the Houston Astros optioned Allegany native Shawn Dubin back to Triple-A.
Dubin returned to the Triple-A Sugar Land as the Astros announced they had recalled another right-handed pitcher, Brandon Bielak, before Monday's series finale against the Texas Rangers.
The 27-year-old Dubin made three appearances since his first call-up to the Astros on June 18, pitching nine innings in two relief efforts and one start. He had 11 strikeouts to three walks for a 7.00 ERA. Sunday’s start was his longest and most effective appearance, holding the Rangers to one run on three hits over four innings.
Dubin had pitched in nine games (five starts) for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys this season in the Pacific Coast League before receiving his first call-up.