SPORTS-BBO-MADDEN-COLUMN-GET

The New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge is congratulated in the dugout after he hit a two-run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the third inning at Yankee Stadium on July 30 in New York.

 Rich Schultz/Getty Images/TNS

NEW YORK — To some, Aaron Judge’s season has a special sheen because he appears to be Mr. Clean.

They would consider Judge the record-holder if he surpasses Roger Maris’ 61 homers, absent the steroids stain sticking to the tainted trio of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social