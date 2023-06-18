Allegany native Shawn Dubin received his first call-up to Major League Baseball on Sunday, joining the Houston Astros.
Dubin started the season, his fifth in the minors, with the Triple A Sugar Land Space Cowboys of the Pacific Coast League. Houston called up the 6-foot-1, 171-pound righthander and assigned him uniform No. 66 on Sunday ahead of a home series finale against Cincinnati. Dubin did not pitch in Sunday’s game. The Astros start a three-game series with the Mets Monday night (8:05 p.m.) in Houston at Minute Maid Park.
The 27-year-old was a 13th round draft pick of the Astros’ in 2018 after playing at multiple colleges, including the University at Buffalo and Georgetown College (Ky.).
The Allegany-Limestone graduate pitched in nine games (five starts) this season in Triple A. He has a career record of 16-16 in five minor league seasons with a 4.30 ERA and 1.239 WHIP.
A member of the 2016 NYCBL champions, Dublin’s call-up makes him the first Olean Oiler to reach the majors.