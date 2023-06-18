Allegany native Shawn Dubin received his first call-up to Major League Baseball on Sunday, joining the Houston Astros.
Dubin started the season, his fifth in the minors, with the Triple A Sugar Land Space Cowboys of the Pacific Coast League. Houston called up the 6-foot-1, 171-pound righthander on Sunday ahead of its home series finale against Cincinnati (2:10 p.m. EDT).
The 27-year-old was a 13th round draft pick of the Astros’ in 2018 after playing at multiple colleges, including the University at Buffalo and Georgetown College (Ky.).
The Allegany-Limestone graduate pitched in nine games (five starts) this season in Triple A. He has a career record of 16-16 in five minor league seasons with a 4.30 ERA and 1.239 WHIP.