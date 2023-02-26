ST. BONAVENTURE — Daryl Banks III saw a couple shots go in. Then he saw a whole lot more do the same.

A hot start for St. Bonaventure’s leading scorer got Banks and the Bonnies back on track Sunday afternoon at the Reilly Center against Saint Joseph’s. Banks scored seven points in the game’s first four minutes and stayed in rhythm with a career-high 36 points in an 89-76 Atlantic 10 victory in the Bonnies’ home finale.

 

