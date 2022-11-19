ST. BONAVENTURE — Daryl Banks III worked his way into the lane for a short jumper in the waning seconds of the first half. It was a fairly mundane field goal, but a sign of things to come.

The St. Bonaventure guard heated up fast after halftime. He buried his first four 3-point attempts out of intermission to extend the lead to 20, and the Bonnies didn’t look back en route to an 81-68 non-conference victory Saturday afternoon before 3,189 at the Reilly Center.

 

