ST. BONAVENTURE — Daryl Banks III worked his way into the lane for a short jumper in the waning seconds of the first half.
It was a fairly mundane field goal, but a sign of things to come.
The St. Bonaventure guard heated up fast after halftime. He buried his first four 3-point attempts out of intermission to extend the lead to 20, and the Bonnies didn’t look back en route to an 81-68 non-conference victory Saturday afternoon before 3,189 at the Reilly Center.
Once Banks III got going, he couldn’t be stopped. The Saint Peter’s transfer poured in six 3-pointers and 24 of his career-best 34 points in the second half to help Bona (2-2) pull away.
“Without Daryl we’re not winning the game,” coach Mark Schmidt said. “That’s what we need. He’s been struggling shooting the ball. He struggled a bit early in the game but he got it, and he was one of the main reasons why we won.”
Banks III finished 10-of-16 from the field and 7-of-11 from deep after starting the year 14-of-46 and 8-of-25. He said he took extra practice shots this week.
The work paid off in a performance that was reminiscent of Banks III’s 27 points against Kentucky in last year’s NCAA tournament. That was his previous career high.
“I came in with the focus on the defensive end,” said Banks III, who also made seven of eight free throws. “I let defense dictate my offense. It gave me energy. I just kind of got in a rhythm from there.”
The Bonnies started 1-of-10 from three but started the second half 6-of-8. They connected on four straight from the perimeter during a 13-0 run that provided a 54-34 cushion less than seven minutes into halftime.
SBU finished 12-of-28 on 3-pointers as a team after going 18-of-58 in the season’s first three games.
Making his first Bona start, Chad Venning added an inside presence for the team, producing season highs with 15 points and seven rebounds. The big man’s four offensive rebounds led to second chance points and 12 trips to the foul line, for which he made nine.
“I just try to go after every offensive and defensive rebound I can,” Venning said. “That opens up a lot of foul opportunities.”
Venning’s effort along with freshman Barry Evans’ team-high eight rebounds helped the Bonnies control the boards, 40-35.
Yann Farell was the only other Bona player in double figures with 14 points. The freshman wing went 4-of-12 from three, chipped in seven rebounds, and had a team-best plus-19.
Kyrell Luc, SBU’s leading scorer and assist man, fouled out in the final minutes after collecting eight points and a team-best six assists.
Leon Ayers III led Bowling Green (2-2) with 18 points and seven rebounds. Samari Curtis (13 points), Kaden Metheny (10), and Chandler Turner (10) also hit double figures for the Falcons, who only led during two brief occasions early.
Though the Falcons held a 40-22 edge in points in the paint, the Bonnies held their opponent to 28-of-70 shooting overall and 3-of-18 on 3-pointers.
“I thought we were more connected, more committed on the defensive end,” Schmidt said. “We played with a little bit more energy.”
The Bonnies had given up leads late in losses at Canisius and South Dakota State. Though the Falcons twice trimmed the deficit to nine points, the lead was too big to give up.
After Bowling Green went on a 13-2 run to make it 56-47, Banks III responded with back-to-back 3-pointers. The Falcons also took advantage of a handful of SBU’s 14 turnovers to pull to 73-64 with two minutes left. But it was too late.
“We knew coming in that we had to close out this game,” Banks III said.
The victory helped the Bonnies avoid a three-game losing streak for the first time since early in the 2018-19 season.
“We found a way to finish,” Schmidt said. “We hadn’t finished in the last two games. It was a step forward. We have to continue to get better, but it was a step forward and I think it gave our guys some confidence that we can compete.”
The Bonnies stay home for a game against Southern Indiana at 7 p.m. Tuesday.