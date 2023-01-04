ST. BONAVENTURE — The St. Bonaventure men’s basketball team may not have the same talent as it’s had in recent years, but it’s still finding ways to win Atlantic 10 games.

One of the most consistent A-10 teams over the last decade, Bona moved to 2-0 in league play with a gritty 73-69 victory over George Mason on Wednesday night before 3,382 at the Reilly Center.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social