RED CREEK — The Bolivar-Richburg boys basketball team has punched its ticket to the sectional semifinals.
David Baldwin and the Wolverines’ defense made sure of it.
Baldwin, a senior forward and one of B-R’s two captains, logged a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds and made several key plays in helping the fifth-seeded Wolverines to a 50-39 road victory and a slight upset of No. 4 Red Creek in a Section 5 Class C2 quarterfinal on Friday night.
With how the bracket shook out, B-R was forced to make a nearly three-hour bus ride north to take on the Rams in a battle of top-tier four-loss teams. And for awhile, it played like a squad in adverse circumstances, falling behind 17-12 after the first quarter. But the Wolverines clamped down from there, holding Red Creek to quarters of four, 12 and six the rest of the way.
It was the third-lowest scoring output of the year for the Rams, who entered the night 16-4 and had just scored 71 and 73 points in their previous two games.
Aydin Sisson again led the way offensively, totaling 18 points, and Evan Pinney posted 15 for the Wolverines (18-4), who will meet top-seeded Pembroke (20-1), an 81-55 winner over Alexander, in Monday’s semifinals.
Baldwin also had a pair of blocks.
“He had a monster night on the boards,” B-R coach Justin Thomas said of Baldwin. “He had a 6-foot-6 guy on him all night long and he handled his business all night. It was nice to see him step up. He had a big bucket and a couple massive rebounds in the fourth to help us seal it.”
B-R used a 9-4 second quarter to take a narrow lead at halftime (23-21) and slowly pulled away from there.
“They came out and they were hot, they were energized,” Thomas said of Red Creek. “We played much better defense in the second quarter; we were down seven and we kind of willed it back, we dug in and somehow ended up with a two-point halftime lead.
“We had some turnovers, but we dug in and we clamed things down pretty nicely in the second half. We stepped up on defense, got rebounds, limited their second chances and knocked down some big shots.”
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS C3 QUARTERFINAL
Warsaw 82, Cuba-Rushford 51
WARSAW — Fourth-seeded Warsaw exploded offensively, setting a season-high point total, in racing past Cuba-Rushford.
The Tigers (16-5) will take on No. 1 Lyons (20-1) in Monday’s semifinals. The fifth-seeded Rebels fell to just their fourth opponent of the year (Fillmore twice, Canisteo-Greenwood and Bolivar-Richburg the others) in finishing the season 17-5.
CLASS D2 QUARTERFINALS
Andover/Whitesville 60, Houghton 36
ANDOVER — Third-seeded Andover/Whitesville finished the season a perfect 5-0 against Houghton, winning each game by at least 12 points.
A/W (10-11) will take on No. 2 Mount Morris in Monday’s semifinals.
The sixth-seeded Panthers finished the season 3-17.
Jasper-Troupsburg 95, Hinsdale 27
JASPER — Cayden Lawson pumped in 20 points and Jasper-Troupsburg hit a season-high point total while advancing to the semifinals.
Jared Ainsworth and Cash Bouton posted 16 and 15 points, respectively, and Landon Zver added 13 for the top-seeded Wildcats (18-3), who jumped out to a 36-3 lead.
Xander Pascucci scored 14 points for No. 8 Hinsdale, which finished the season 1-20.
Elba 66, Scio/Friendship 47
ELBA — Fourth-seeded Elba (7-14) will take on top-seeded Jasper-Troupsburg in Monday’s semifinals.
No. 5 Scio/Friendship finished the year 7-13.
AT RED CREEK
Bolivar-Richburg (50)
Sisson 7 2-5 18, Barkley 2 0-0 5, Baldwin 4 2-5 10, Pinney 4 4-5 15, Margeson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 8-15 50.
Red Creek (39)
H. Hicks 0 1-2 1, Cooper 5 1-2 14, Verburg 2 0-0 4, Brown 4 3-10 11, Hopp 4 1-1 9. Totals: 15 6-15 39. Bolivar-Rich. 12 23 39 50 Red Creek 17 21 33 39
Three-point goals: B-R 6 (Sisson 2, Barkley, Pinney 3); RC 3 (Cooper). Total fouls: B-R 14, RC 17. Fouled out:
Hicks (RC).
AT JASPER
Hinsdale (27)
Pascucci 6 0-1 14, Brown 2 0-0 5, Bergstrom 0 0-0 0, Neubert 0 1-2 1, Schwartz 2 3-4 7. Totals: 10 4-7 27.
Jasper-Troupsburg (95)
Lawson 9 2-4 20, Hayes 1 0-0 2, Guerin 3 0-0 6, Troxel 3 0-0 8, Jar. Ainsworth 7 0-0 16, Bouton 7 0-0 15, Zver 6 1-3 13, Jam. Ainsworth 4 1-2 9, Baker 3 0-0 6. Totals: 43 6-11 95. Hinsdale 3 13 19 27 J-T 36 50 81 95
Three-point goals: Hins. 3 (Pascucci 2, Brown); J-T 3 (Troxel 2, Bouton). Total fouls: Hins. 9, J-T 8. Fouled out: None.