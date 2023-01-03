CUBA — Taylor Searle’s 25 points marked a game-high, but were not enough to seal a victory for Cuba-Rushford against visiting Wellsville in non-leauge girls basketball Tuesday night.
Wellsville held off C-R to win 53-42. The Lions led 28-24 at halftime and extended that lead with 14-4 third quarter.
Averee Palmatier’s 18 points led a balanced Wellsville effort as MaKenna Dunbar added 16 points and Sara Reitz added 10 points.
“We played them pretty tough tonight,” C-R coach Aaron Wight said. “It came down to one bad quarter for us. We struggled to score in the third coming out half-time and really dug us a deep hole going into the 4th.”
Andover/Whitesville 69, Jasper-Troupsburg 31
ANDOVER — Vanessa Hall paced Andover/Whitesville (4-0) to victory with 21 points.
Kennedy Bledsoe also scored 13 points for A/W and Gabbi Hall added 11 points.
Natalie Cornell scored 22 points for Jasper-Troupsburg (3-5).
Ellicottville 39, Salamanca 36
ELLICOTTVILLE — Dalayla Alexander scored 15 points and swiped 10 steals with four rebounds for Ellicottville (4-4) in a comeback victory.
Also for the Eagles, Allison Rowland grabbed six rebounds and four steals and Ryah Quinn had four rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Trailing 21-16 at halftime, Ellicottville’s offense heated up in a 17-7 third quarter.
Keianna John scored 12 points on four 3-pointers for Salamanca (4-3) and Lezly McComber had 10 points.
AT ANDOVER
Jasper-Troupsburg (31)
Stuart 0 1-2 1, Cady 3 2-6 8, Cornell 11 0-2 22, Ross 0 0-0 0, Dewert 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 3-10 31.
Andover/Whitesville (69)
Palmatier 3 1-1 7, V. Hall 9 3-4 21, Lewis-Ellison 3 0-0 6, Terhune 1 0-0 2, Baert 3 3-6 9, G. Hall 4 1-2 11, Bledsoe 6 1-4 13. Totals: 29 9-17 69.
J-T;2;18;24;31
A/W;24;40;56;69
Three-point goals: J-T 0; A/W 2 (G. Hall 2). Total fouls: J-T 14, A/W 11. Fouled out: None.
AT CUBA
Wellsville (53)
Robbins 3 2-2 9, Reitz 4 0-0 10, Palmatier 6 6-7 18, Dunbar 6 4-6 16. Totals: 19 12-15 53.
Cuba-Rushford (42)
Retz 2 0-2 4, Lavery 3 1-2 7, Demick 1 0-0 2, Searle 10 3-7 25, Duvall 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 4-11 42.
Wellsville;12;28;42;53
C-R;13;24;28;42
Three-point goals: Wellsville 3 (Reitz 2, Robbins); C-R 2 (Searle 2). Total fouls: Wellsville 10, C-R 13. Fouled out: Larabee (CR).
JV: Wellsville won.
AT PRATTSBURGH
Genesee Valley/Belfast ()
X. Totals: 00 00-00 00.
Avoca/Prattsburgh ()
X. Totals: 00 00-00 00.
GV/B;XX;XX;XX;XX
A/P;XX;XX;XX;XX
Three-point goals: GV/B XX (); A/P XX (). Total fouls: GV/B XX, A/P XX. Fouled out: None.
JV: Xxxx.
AT ELLICOTTVILLE
Salamanca (36)
K. Crouse 1 1-4 4, M. Crouse 2 0-0 4, Wolfe 2 2-4 6, McComber 5 0-0 10, John 4 0-0 12. Totals: 14 3-8 36.
Ellicottville (39)
Alexander 4 6-8 15, John 1 0-0 2, Quinn 2 1-3 7, Rowland 0 3-4 3, Northrup 2 1-2 6, Leiper 3 0-0 6. Totals: 12 11-17 39.
Salamanca;12;21;28;36
Ellicottville;7;16;33;39
Three-point goals: Sala 5 (John 4, K. Crouse); E'ville 2 (Alexander, Northrup). Total fouls: Sala 17, E'ville 14. Fouled out: None.