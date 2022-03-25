Jon Baker had waited 40 years before returning to the sidelines to coach again. Then he had to wait a couple more.
Baker, the former Olean boys basketball coach, agreed to lead the New York boys team for the Big 30 Senior Classic in 2020, then again in 2021, but the pandemic forced the game’s cancellation both years. So too did Pennsylvania coach Jim Thomas, the former Smethport boss.
Finally, both coaches are ready to fulfill a commitment they made two years ago to bring back the senior all-star hoops games this Sunday. The boys game tipoff is set for 4 p.m., following the girls game.
Baker last coached at Olean in 1979.
“I said to my wife, when I coached they didn’t have the 3-point shot,” he said. “So that will be kind of fun to coach that. Things were a lot different.”
MUCH HAS changed about the game since then, but Baker has followed along particularly with the Huskies, as he watched a grandson play at Olean for the last two seasons.
One of Baker’s players from the 1970s, Jeff Anastasia, succeeded him as OHS head coach. Now, Anastasia is set to be inducted to the Big 30 Basketball Hall of Fame during Sunday’s festivities. The induction ceremony is set for halftime of the girls game (2 p.m. tipoff) with Anastasia, Margie Holland and the late Chuck Crist comprising this year’s class.
“It’s always a treat for me,” Baker said of seeing Anastasia again. “He played for me, but I didn’t teach him how to be such a successful coach. And boy, he is.”
Organizers limited rosters to 10 players per team this year, allowing for equal playing time for two groups of five, though New York will have nine available players due to injury.
Olean has two players on the New York roster — the backcourt duo of Zion James and Kamdyn McClain — while the other eight spots are populated by players across Allegany and Cattaraugus counties, including two from state final four teams, Allegany-Limestone’s Tyler Curran and Salamanca’s Hayden Hoag. However, Curran will be unable to play due to an ankle injury.
The New York lineup is backcourt-heavy, with eight guards to just two listed forwards, though six of those eight guards are listed and 6-foot or taller.
“I’m very excited,” Baker said. “I was kind of worried because I want them all to play but Dave (Fuhrman, the game chairman) told me they hawve a certain way that they can get them all to play an equal amount. When Dave sent me the roster I said, ‘oh my gosh, with all this talent what am I going to do?’ So basically I want them to have fun and just enjoy the experience.”
ON PENNSYLVANIA’S roster, there are two players each from Ridgway (Dom Allegretto, Dan Park) and Elk County Catholic (Luke Jansen, Charlie Breindel) with six others from six different schools, including North Tier League Player of the Year Hayden Brown (Cameron County).
“I’ve seen almost every one of the boys play this year, and I’ve had a chance to watch them,” Thomas said. “I was really impressed with the talent level that they have. Some of those boys have really worked hard.”
Thomas hopes to emphasize lineups that allow players to play with those from other schools, meaning he’d split up his Ridgway and Elk County duos.
“My first thought was if two of them have played together all season, give them an opportunity to play with other boys that they haven’t played with — they’ve probably played against at some point — so I decided to break them up,” he said. “That way they get to split up and play with people they’ve never had an opportunity to play with before. I know if I was one of the ones that was chosen I think I’d like to play with some of the other guys also.”
Both coaches certainly want their side to win. But they also emphasized making this a fun experience for the seniors.
“I’m very competitive and of course I want to win,” Baker said. “I want the kids to enjoy this experience as much as they can because this is only going to happen once when you’re a senior in high school and you’re with a whole bunch of other kids that are all talented. As far as coaching them, I’m going to let out the secret: I’m going to tell them to run and have fun. I’m not going to give them any offense, and on defense I’ll say find somebody your size and play him.”
Baker added, “But the biggest objective to me, I know in my coaching experience, is that when it’s all said and done I just hope it was a worthwhile experience for them. My emphasis is for them to have a real memory as to what they did and meet new kids that they’ve probably heard about each other, they probably even know each other from AAU teams … and to have them play together. Kids this good adapt to playing together so quickly that they’ll find their part out on the floor as soon as they start.”
Thomas, who last coached at Smethport four years ago, liked the idea of one last game for the area’s top seniors, whether they are moving on to college ball or setting aside their sneakers after Sunday.
“There’s probably a few that will move on and play, but for others this will probably be their last (game) and it’s kind of exciting to be a part of that,” Thomas said. “I really look forward to getting the group of boys together. There’s some pretty talented young fellas. I think it’s going to be exciting just to get them together and watch them play.
“There’s not a whole lot that we do as far as plays, but I’m sure they’ll figure out how to invent some kind of an offense.”
Thomas had a simple message for his players: “Enjoy themselves, play the game and have fun.”
Thomas has been “waiting in the wings” to coach after agreeing to do so in 2020.
“I’m excited,” he said. “It seems like it’s taken forever for Sunday to get here.”