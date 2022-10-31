DUNKIRK — Tammy Eddy said she had not started to think about overtime … yet.
For 79 minutes on Saturday, neither Eddy’s Ellicottville girls soccer team nor its opponent from North Collins could emerge with the first lead of the Section 6 Class D championship game. Ellicottville had its share of chances, putting 12 shots on goal for North Collins’ Hailey Jasinski to save. But it wasn’t until the 13th shot that the Eagles could celebrate.
After gaining control in the defensive end of the field, Ellicottville’s Brooke Butler dribbled up and found forward Audrey Hurlburt, who then crossed the ball to the net for Layla Kerns, who beat the goalkeeper for a 1-0 lead with 41 seconds left.
After 41 seconds of defense, the Eagles could celebrate a repeat in the sectional championship, beating North Collins 1-0.
“It was (close) on the scoreboard,” Eddy noted. “We just couldn't finish today. We definitely had some chances and then Brooke kind of just took control and dribbled down the field, passed to Audrey, Audrey over to Layla and thank goodness there was still time left on the clock. It was awesome.”
Eddy still held out hope her team could finish the job in regulation after 79 minutes filled with near-misses.
“You're still hopeful, but then you definitely are like, ‘OK, there's less than a minute left,’” she said. “But Brooke got it when there were like 59 seconds coming out of our defensive end and I was like OK, we have a shot. We definitely have some weapons up front to finish. So she really was the playmaker in creating that whole play, getting started.”
Ellicottville limited North Collins’ chances as goalkeeper Abby Chudy made five saves in a shutout.
“They definitely work hard and they work together back there,” Eddy said of her defense. “We changed our defensive lineup this year from one that we've used in the past just based on the skills that we have back there and the girls are doing a great job with it.”
Ellicottville (12-6) has won 12 of its last 13 games, including 10 league wins and two in the playoffs, after an 0-5 start. The title is Eddy’s second as head coach after succeeding longtime Eagles coach Mary Neilon in 2019.
“It's just as awesome as last year,” Eddy said of repeating. “It's super cool. That's what you work towards. You start the season in the summer and you work hard with your team all year and this is what we work for. So it's exciting.”
Second-seeded North Collins ended the season at 6-8-3.
ECS will play the winner of Tuesday’s Section 5 Class D crossover between Keshequa and Northstar Christian on Friday at 5 p.m. at Niagara Wheatfield in a Far West Regional.
Eddy said she planned to scout the crossover to see what the Eagles are up against. Last year, Ellicottville lost to Fillmore 2-0 in the regional, but then-undefeated Fillmore lost to Keshequa in this year’s semifinal.
“It's hard to know, because no one we know or no one we play plays those teams over there,” Eddy said of the regional. “So it's a big unknown. We'll go scout them and see what we're up against.”
SECTION 6 TOURNAMENT
CLASS B2 CHAMPIONSHIP
Fredonia 2, Allegany-Limestone 0
AMHERST — A pair of goals from Fredonia senior midfielder Rylee Beers, both off of set pieces, doomed Allegany-Limestone’s bid for its first sectional title since 2019.
Beers scored the game’s first goal in the 10th minute with an assist from Emma Patterson on a corner kick. Twenty-one minutes later, Beers struck again, this time with an assist from Gigi Ferro after a throw-in in the A-L defensive end.
It was A-L’s third matchup with Fredonia after splitting two league games: a 1-0 home victory and a 1-0 road loss.
“Fredonia is a good team. They're fast, they're skilled, their goalie is pretty good,” A-L coach Dale MacArthur said. “We gave up seven corner kicks and they scored off one and then they scored off a long throw-in. We gave up about seven in the previous game too. That just seems to be all of a sudden a weakness of ours, giving up corner kicks. We didn't give up all that many over the course of the year, but on the other hand teams are playing better now so they get in deeper on you. Of course judging over the course of the season you don't give up that many, so you don't get scored on that much from them. It was our downfall tonight, giving up all those corner kicks.”
MacArthur still felt his team had a chance trailing 2-0 at halftime.
“(Through) the course of the game, we certainly had some opportunities,” he said. “It was 2-0 at the half and I told the team that first of all, 2-0 is the worst score in the game and if you can just get one, it can change everything.
“We had at least two that I don't know how they didn't go in. They were right on the doorstep but we just couldn't get it across. But all in all we created some opportunities, we had some chances, there were some stretches of the game where we kept the ball in their end pretty well and there were some stretches of the game where they kept it in ours pretty well. We had opportunities, but this night it just wasn't meant to be.”
Fredonia goalkeeper Sarah Davies made seven saves to deprive the Gators of ever cutting into that lead.
For No. 5 A-L (10-7-3), goalkeeper Chloe Baker made six saves.
Third-seeded Fredonia (14-5) will advance to play B1 champion Lewiston-Porter Tuesday back at Sweet Home.
For A-L, the season marked a step forward, making the sectional final for the first time since 2019, which was the end of a sectional three-peat. MacArthur credited the strong season to the development of his 12 seniors, 10 of which were varsity players since their sophomore year.
As sophomores in 2020, that group played on a 4-7-2 team in the COVID-shortened season and did not make the abbreviated playoffs. In 2021, A-L improved to 9-6-2, but lost in the first round of the playoffs. This year, the Gators won 10 games, three in the playoffs, to get to the B2 final.
Recalling the 2020 season, MacArthur maintained his belief that every team should have a chance to play in the playoffs.
“That team was playing, at the end of that first year, despite only winning four games, I think we were in four or five overtime games, but we were right there,” he said. “They were getting better as the year went along and by the end of the year, we weren't going to be an easy out for anybody that we might have played in a pre-quarterfinal. But we didn't make the playoffs nonetheless… The following year, they won 9 games but then we lost in the pre-quarters.
“This year here they are in the finals. I just look at that and say that to me is a measurement of this group of seniors, with of course help from underclassmen now. But nonetheless, they're the old veterans of the group. And I just thought over the course of three years I thought that they've improved nicely.”