Ellicottville’s Audrey Hurlburt (4) hugs Layla Kerns after Kerns’ go-ahead goal in the final minute of the Section 6 Class D girls soccer championship Saturday in Dunkirk.

 Rich Rumfola/Ellicottville Sports Boosters photo

DUNKIRK — Tammy Eddy said she had not started to think about overtime … yet.

For 79 minutes on Saturday, neither Eddy’s Ellicottville girls soccer team nor its opponent from North Collins could emerge with the first lead of the Section 6 Class D championship game. Ellicottville had its share of chances, putting 12 shots on goal for North Collins’ Hailey Jasinski to save. But it wasn’t until the 13th shot that the Eagles could celebrate.

 

