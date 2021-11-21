GLENS FALLS — A two-year gap between state championships might not seem like much for almost any high school athletic program.
But for the Portville volleyball team, for whom competing among the state’s best has become an expectation, the last two seasons ultimately made this one’s ending feel a little sweeter.
The Panthers won their sixth New York state title since 2008 on Sunday, defeating Section 9’s Millbrook in four sets, 25-18, 21-25, 25-21, 25-17, at the Cool Insuring Arena in the NYSPHSAA Class C championship.
Senior setter Kylie Blessing was named tournament MVP after recording 40 assists, six kills, six digs and two aces.
“It is special every time and every team you have is special in its own way,” Portville coach Kelly Unverdorben said. “There's something that they all bring to it that makes them special. Of course this one is special, I've got Kylie running the offense and leading the underclassmen. It's kind of neat for her too because when she won a state championship her freshman year (2018), she was surrounded by seniors. Well, this time she was a senior surrounded by all underclassmen. So she had to play the role that they gave her the year she was a freshman and won, so I think that made it pretty special and it was cool to be able to live the moments for her and with her.”
TORI Unverdorben (18 digs 14 kills 5 blocks) and Olivia Cook (12 kills, 11 digs, 3 aces, 3 blocks), both junior outside hitters, made the all-tournament team. Blessing, Unverdorben and Cook all played in the 2019 state championship, which Portville lost to Valhalla. The next year, Portville won a sectional title in the spring, but the NYSPHSAA canceled the state tournament due to the pandemic.
“They were all here obviously last year,” Unverdorben said, “when they wanted to play a state championship with the seniors that had worked hard in the offseason — so, so hard — they deserved to go and oh my gosh they were playing like state champions in the very last match that we played of our spring season. So definitely a long time coming for sure and it just made it that much more fun, (so we) appreciated it.”
Sophomore middle/right side Lillian Bentley added eight kills, six blocks and two aces in the championship.
Blessing beamed after the championship about her younger teammates, enjoying her leadership role.
“What made it so special is now that I’m a senior, they all played so hard and they knew what they had to do and they worked their butt off all season and offseason, it was great,” Blessing said in an interview posted by the NYSPHSAA.
“We did well out of system,” Blessing said of the match. “We passed very well, we played great defense, blocking was amazing and our offense was ran very well.”
Portville won two sets against Millbrook on Saturday (25-23, 25-18) in pool play, part of a 6-0 day, also sweeping two each against Fonda-Fultonville (Section 2), 25-17, 25-15, and Mattituck (Section 11), 25-10, 25-15.
“We knew coming in that we had a really tough match ahead of us even though we won the two sets yesterday,” Unverdorben said. “We knew Millbrook was going to show up and play super hard and they've got great players, great program, great coach. They have everything on their side too. So it wasn't going to be easy and we knew that so our goals pretty much were to, 'Hey, just play Portville volleyball, stay focused, stay in the moment, stay in the point and just chip away at it.' And that's what they did.”
MILLBROOK boasted two strong outside hitters, like some of Portville’s previous playoff opponents, including Eden and LeRoy. But Portville also had to account for a right side hitter on its state-level opponent.
“Everybody along the way had the same thing going with great outside hitters,” Unverdorben said. “These outside hitters were fantastic and then they had an added bonus to their side with (the over 6-foot Natalie) Fox girl hitting over there. So we just kind of decided we were going to only put one blocker on a 6-foot girl, which was a little risky but we knew we had a solid double block no matter what on their outsides. We did it, we pulled it off, the girls did an amazing job at it and it was awesome.”
The Panthers thrived on a big stage this weekend, even in the face of vocal crowds, especially for Millbrook.
“We had some Portville fans, the parents are there, (but) it's a long trip,” Unverdorben said. “You're looking at six hours, you can't really expect to get the showing that Millbrook (had), they're only an hour or so away and boy did they have fans and they were loud. But it really hasn't been on our side all year so I think our kids were kind of used to that." Unverdorben noted some road opponents, including St. Mary’s, had big home crowds, which helped them prepare for the state arena spotlight.
“It was tough on them but it was good for us at the same time because this is what you better expect moving forward: rowdy crowds,” she said. “Good crowds, definitely not saying anyone was a poor sport or anything like that, just good, solid volleyball crowds.”
On Saturday, Tori Unverdorben had 30 digs, 14 kills and five aces while Cook had 21 digs, 16 kills and seven aces in pool play. Blessing (61 assists, 10 dig, six aces) paced the offense while Bentley (16 kills, four aces), Ava Haynes (21 digs, nine kills) and Sam Steadman (11 digs, four kills, four aces, four blocks) also had strong performances.