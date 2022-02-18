SALAMANCA — It was the first game that the Salamanca boys basketball team had been at full strength in over a month.
And with its full roster, the Warriors issued a reminder of just how good they can be.
Harley Hoag drained five 3-pointers en route to 25 points as Salamanca rolled past Ellicottville, 81-19, in its non-league regular season finale on Friday night. That snapped a three-game slide for the Warriors, whose losses came shorthanded (due to injury, COVID-19 and internal reasons) to Allegany-Limestone and Olean twice, and allowed them to finish the year on a high note at 13-7.
“(With everybody finally available and healthy), we really challenged the guys getting ready for the playoffs,” said Bennett, whose team checked in at No. 9 in the latest Center Court Small School rankings. “We know when we have everyone available, we have the opportunity to be a very good basketball team. We’re proud of the effort in every phase tonight, but especially defensively. I thought we really clamped down throughout.”
Lucus Brown collected 13 points and four steals, R.J. McLarney had 10 points and Hayden Hoag handed out 10 assists for Salamanca. The Warriors hit 11 total 3-pointers (with three more coming from Jaxson Ross), placed 10 players in the scoring column and jumped out to a 16-2 first-quarter lead before maintaining control from there. Earlier in the season, Salamanca topped Ellicottville in the DeCerbo Memorial Small School championship, 62-38.
Of the Eagles, Bennett added: “They won their league (in a tie with Pine Valley). Dave (McCann’s) such a good coach. For us to come in and play the way we did was good to see, especially since we haven’t had everyone together in a month.”
BOYS
NON-LEAGUE
Cattaraugus-Little Valley 50, Archbishop Walsh 38
OLEAN — Dakota Allen recorded 14 points and Gage Furl posted 11 as Cattaraugus-LV closed out the regular season with a road win.
The Timberwolves (12-8) used an 18-9 second quarter to take a double-digit halftime lead and built the advantage to 17 (47-30) before Walsh clamped to down in the fourth quarter to pull back in it.
C-LV took both meetings with the Eagles this year. Luca Quinn drained five 3-pointers en route to 15 points while Russell Maine had 14 for Walsh (4-14).
GIRLS
ECIC DIV. III
Pioneer 46, Lake Shore 34
ANGOLA — Myah Fox tallied 19 points as Pioneer closed the regular season 10-7.
Trailing 8-6 after the first quarter, the Panthers outscored Lake Shore 33-16 over the middle two quarters to take control.
Elizabeth Jarzysnki and Ava Tallchief each had 11 points for Lake Shore (5-13).
IAC
New Life Christian 57, Archbishop Walsh 29
OLEAN — Brightleen Ngunyi highlighted four double-digit scorers with an 18-point 15-rebound double to key New Life.
Sydney Felbauer had her own double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds while Marceline Hutter and Gabriele Lima each added 12 points for NLC (10-5).
“The girls did a great job rebounding the ball,” NLC coach James Hutter said. “That was the big difference from last night’s result where we almost lost it (in a tight 29-28 win over the Rochester Rapids).”
Noella Policastro tossed in 15 points for Archbishop Walsh.