SALAMANCA — A strong start from pitcher Shawn Bacelli and some balanced hitting gave the Salamanca baseball team enough to hold off Ellicottville Friday night.
Salamanca took an 8-0 lead after a four-run fifth inning, but the Eagles rallied to nearly put the game in doubt, scoring four runs in the top of the seventh. Jaxson Ross got the final out with a strikeout to leave the bases loaded, preserving an 8-4 win at Veterans Memorial Park in CCAA Div. III play.
Bacelli held Ellicottville to one hit over six innings, striking out seven and walking three. Hayden Hoag got two outs in the seventh, allowing four runs on two hits and three walks before Ross came in for the last out.
“I was pretty happy with the start from Shawn,” Salamanca coach Greg Herrick said. “We have a really busy schedule next week, so to go that deep into the game was really important for us and gave our bullpen a rest.”
Ross hit a triple and scored two runs, while Andy Herrick went 2-for-2 with two runs, two RBI and three stolen bases. Hoag hit a double and scored twice for the Warriors (5-3, 2-1).
For Ellicottville, Hunter Smith hit a double and drove in a run. Logan Grinols had two walks and two stolen bases.
“The only negative is we made some baserunning errors we have to clean up,” Herrick said. “We defended well, we’ve got some guys using the sticks a little better. They’ve been working hard and we had a couple different guys contributing tonight.
“Lucas Marsh took a couple hits away from us at short. We had some hard hit balls that could have been hits that he made great plays on.”
Initially scheduled as an Ellicottville home game, the contest was moved to the Warriors’ turf field, with the rematch scheduled for May 12 now planned to be an ECS home game.
CCAA III
Franklinville 6, Silver Creek/Forestville 4
SILVER CREEK — Blake Frank struck out seven and issued just a pair of walks, one intentional, in six strong innings to propel Franklinville.
Isaac Towne and Jake Dahlke both had two hits while Noah Shenk singled, drove in a run and scored twice for the Panthers (1-1). Up 6-1 after a three-run sixth, Franklinville surrendered a three-run bottom half before hanging on.
Gavin Borrello doubled for SC/Forestville.
“They had pressure on for sure,” FCS coach Reed Mitrowski said. “We were in a tough spot, our starter got us out of that inning. And then we had a nice play by Bretton Blecha — a back-handed play to get a force out (in the seventh), because they were threatening in the bottom of that inning too.
“Thankfully, we had enough offense, it wasn’t a problem.”
CCAA I
Fredonia 15, Allegany-Limestone 1, 6 inn.
ALLEGANY — Owen Rush fanned eight and scattered four hits and two walks in a complete-game effort for Fredonia.
Simon Davis went 4-for-4 with four runs scored while Matt Cash went 3-for-4, all doubles, for the Hillbillies (3-0 league), who were up 9-1 before ultimately putting the game away with a six-run sixth.
“Fredonia’s good. They hit a lot of balls that found a lot of holes,” A-L coach Eric Hemphill said. “I didn’t feel like we played a poor game: I thought for the most part we played pretty well. They were better than us today and we’ll go at Olean (this morning).”
Maddox DeLong and Eric Furlong both doubled for the Gators (4-3, 1-2), who were outhit, 12-4.
Gowanda 6, Olean 3
GOWANDA — Olean came out strong with a three-run first inning, but reigning Section 6 Class C champion Gowanda responded with a six-run bottom half before the teams played a scoreless game the rest of the way.
Olean fell to 1-1 on the season. No other information was made available to the Times Herald.
ECIC DIV. III
Pioneer 7, Depew 6
DEPEW — Jud Ellis notched a three-run double and Brody Hopkins had a two-run single, both as part of a six-run fourth-inning that gave Pioneer (5-0, 4-0) a 7-2 lead and the cushion it needed for a win.
Jack Buncy (single) reached base three times, scored twice and threw out the game-tying run at the plate from center field in the bottom of the seventh to seal the win.
“We didnt have a ton of hits but we strung all our hits (at the right time),” Pioneer coach Dave Buncy said. “We didn’t leave a ton of guys on base, but when we had opportunities, we drove them in.
“Our pitchers (Ellis and Brennen Hediger) struck out eight and we had no errors … some nice play all the way around. If you can do that you’re gonna be in pretty good shape. We’re kind of living by that formula this year.”