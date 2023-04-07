Trent Sibble capped his senior season with the highest honor for a high school wrestler: a state championship.
But Sibble was far from finished with the sport, and neither was his younger sister.
From March 24-26, Trent and Teegan Sibble competed in the NHSCA Wrestling Nationals in Virginia Beach and both came home with first-place medals: Trent in the 285-pound senior division and Teegan in the 107-pound girls division.
For Trent, the Virginia Beach championship was a rematch of his state title pairing, and again he defeated Tristen Hitchcock (Warrensburg/Lake George). Sibble won the state championship by 4-2 decision and took the rematch 3-2.
Teegan, meanwhile, beat a participant from Maine, Maddie Ripley, who had won a state championship in open competition — a tournament mostly against boys — winning 9-3.
BEFORE EITHER Bolivar-Richburg wrestler took to the national mats in Virginia, both had collected some local hardware: for the second year in a row, the Sibble siblings earned the Big 30 Most Outstanding Wrestler awards for male and female competitors. Bolivar-Richburg was also the Team of the Year and coach Andrew Taylor also repeated as the Coach of the Year.
Trent made the 215-pound state championship (Division II) as a junior, but lost the title match. It motivated his drive to the top at 285 as a senior.
“It’s crazy,” Sibble said. “Just wrestling all throughout high school trying to achieve that goal and trying to be able to do it. Last year was kind of bittersweet losing in the finals in overtime. So this year felt pretty good.
“I thought about (the loss) all the time. It’s constantly on your mind just because you only have one more shot and if you get caught on your back then it’s kind of over. So I just worked as hard as I could all throughout the summer.”
TRENT WENT 52-1 as a senior, improving his career record to 191-27, winning first-place medals at the Section 5 Class B3 tournament, Section 5 Division II state qualifier and NYSPHSAA championships. He will continue his wrestling career in NCAA Division I at Binghamton University.
Trent said he’ll continue seeking out high-level tournaments this year to prepare himself for the collegiate level.
“Just trying to get as strong as possible and pack on as much weight as I can while still being pretty active and feeling good,” he said. “Just trying to get the best competition I can to at least compete and be up there with those guys at the new level.”
TRENT enjoys watching his younger sister wrestle at a high level just like he has, but the two have a healthy sibling rivalry.
“It’s pretty cool watching her wrestle all the way up through, but it’s also annoying because if you lose at a tournament and she does better, then you’ll never hear the end of it,” he admitted.
And his little sister knows it.
“It’s kind of fun, because if Trent doesn’t do good, and I do good, then the team’s picking on Trent,” she said.
Teegan went 35-12 as a sophomore in B-R (90-22 career), primarily competing against the boys. She was third in the Section 5 Class B3 tourney (118 pounds) and second in the state girls invitational (114 pounds).
Of the Virginia Beach Nationals, Teegan said her plan was “just to win every single match, one match at a time. Going for first like always.”
She did just that, of course. She’ll try to top that win by competing in Fargo in July for a spot on the worlds team.
“It felt amazing,” she said of the win in Virginia. “Right when I won I had to look for my dad.”
While opportunities for girls to wrestle are slowly rising, Teegan said she enjoys going against the boys as a chance to improve herself.
“I feel like it makes me 100 times better and then going into wrestling the girls it’s a different mindset,” she said.