BOLIVAR — Gary McDowell and Teegan Sibble opened their team’s dual meet with Keshequa with a pair of wins by fall.
It turns out, that’s all the Bolivar-Richburg wrestling squad would really need.
In the only two contested matches of the night, McDowell pinned Graham Howe in 2:47 and Sibble topped Alivia Cartwright in 3:32. From there, the Wolverines picked up their remaining points on paper in an eventual 60-0 shutout win on Thursday night.
In total, B-R recorded seven forfeit victories. The match also saw three double forfeits, at 126, 132 and 172 pounds.
The Wolverines moved to 23-2 on the year (please see the accompanying graphic for the Big 30 wrestling committee’s first team rankings of the season).
BOYS SWIMMING
Frewsburg 136, Olean 39OLEAN — Zachary Gifford, Gannon Moore and Miles Moore all logged four total victories to propel Frewsburg.
Gifford won the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle, Gannon Moore claimed the 200 IM and 100 backstroke and both swam on two winning relays for the Bears. Miles Moore took the 50 freestyle and was part of three winning relays.
The Bears took first in all 12 events. The 200 freestyle relay team of Billy Slavinski, Dominic Breton, and Gavin Weseman and Sean Howard finished (1:43.42) for Olean.
AT OLEANFrewsburg 136, Olean 39 200 medley relay: Frewsburg (Ga. Moore, T. Gifford, Gr. Moore, M. Moore) 1:50.96 200 freestyle: Z. Gifford (F) 1:56.70 200 individual medley: Ga. Moore (F) 2:11.28 50 freestyle: M. Moore (F) :24.72 Diving: Pitts (F) 228.30 100 butterfly: Gr. Moore (F) :59.97 100 freestyle: Z. Gifford (F) :53.44 500 freestyle: Hren (F) 5:22.92 200 freestyle relay: Frewsburg (M. Moore, Z. Gifford, Peterson, Gr. Moore) 1:40.79 100 backstroke: Ga. Moore (F) :56.97 100 breaststroke: T. Gifford (F) 1:13.15 400 freestyle relay: Frewsburg (Z. Gifford, M. Moore, Hren, Ga. Moore) 3:36.80
AT BOLIVARBolivar-Richburg 60, Keshequa 0102: McDowell (BR) 2:47 Howe, 110: Te. Sibble (BR) 3:32 Cartwright, 118: Buchholz (BR) forfeit, 126: double forfeit, 132: double forfeit, 138: Coleman (BR) forfeit, 145: T. MacDonell (BR) forfeit, 152: Tompkins (BR) forfeit, 160: Allen (BR) forfeit, 172: double forfeit, 189: P. MacDonell (BR) forfeit, 215: Tr. Sibble (BR) forfeit, 285: Kinnicutt (BR) forfeit.