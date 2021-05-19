BOLIVAR — Rudy Polk and Hunter Stuck won three events each to lead the Bolivar-Richburg boys track and field team to victories over Scio and Houghton on Wednesday.
B-R defeated Houghton 92-23 and Scio 86-35. Scio edged Houghton 51-32.
Polk won the 100-meter dash, long jump and triple jump while Stuck won the 110 hurdles, 400 hurdles and high jump. Lloyd Kinnicutt swept the throws, winning the shot put and discus.
Other individual winners for the Wolverines (10-1) included Jason Greeson (200), Ethan Coleman (400) and Logan Pforter (3,200).
For Scio, Greg Wesche won the 800 and 1,600.
BOYS
Wellsville 70, Cuba-Rushford 50, Fillmore 27WELLSVILLE — Wyatt Scott was a triple-winner, claiming the triple jump and both hurdles events to spark Wellsville.
Scott went 4-for-4 with first-place finishes, helping the Lions to a win in the 1,600 relay. Ben Jordan (1,600) and Elijah Brophy (3,200) each won one event and were part of the winning 3,200 relay team.
Brayden Lavery captured the 100 and 200 and led off the winning 400 relay team while Josh Ward won the long jump and high jump for Cuba-Rushford.
Franklinville/Ellicottville 106, Salamanca 19FRANKLINVILLE — Triple-winner Connor Terwilliger paced Franklinville/Ellicottville to its first dual meet victory.
Terwilliger won the 110 hurdles, 400 hurdles and triple jump for the Titans while teammate Noah Steinbroner won the 100 and 200-meter dashes.
Arlen Newark led Salamanca, winning the 800, 1,600 and long jump.
Also for the Titans, Cayden Hatch (400), Tavi Riling (3,200), Maddox Bush (high jump), Billy Slavinski (shot put) and Kyle Livingston (discus) won one event each.
GIRLSB-R 73, Scio 33B-R 93, Houghton 1Scio 47, Houghton 10BOLIVAR — Kori Thomas led Bolivar-Richburg (8-3) in a pair of victories, winning the 100-meter hurdles, 400 hurdles and high jump.
Carmen Crowley won the 400 and long jump for the Wolverines. Also for B-R, Rylie Osgood (1,500), Brenna Walp (triple jump), Genesis Easton (shot put) and Maddy Sisson (discus) earned wins.
Lexi Crossley won both the 100 and 200 for Scio, while Mekina Davenport won the 800.
Wellsville 64, Fillmore 47, Cuba-Rushford 43WELLSVILLE — Brooklyn Stisser (200, 400) and Alyssa Dorrough (shot put, discus) each won two events to propel Wellsville.
Cynthia Covell took the 3,000 and was part of the winning 3,200 relay team for the Lions. Jessi Rust (both hurdles events) was a double-winner for Fillmore while Hailey Kumpf captured two events (800, long jump) and was part of the winning 400 relay team for Cuba-Rushford.
Franklinville/Ellicottville 98, Salamanca 22FRANKLINVILLE — Franklinville/Ellicottville’s Tyetta Herman was a triple-winner and Mandy Hurlburt and Hayly Fredrickson won two events each.
Herman won the 200, 400 and long jump. Hurlburt took the 100 hurdles and high jump, while Fredrickson won the 400 hurdles and pole vault. Lucianna Marchese won the 800 and Alyssa Williams won the 1,500.
For Salamanca, Jillian Rea won the shot put and discus while Jayla Rasha (100), Hayli Wilson (3,000) and Jaeden Hubbard (triple jump) also had wins.
GIRLS LACROSSELewiston-Porter 14, Salamanca 5YOUNGSTOWN — Ryleigh John had four goals and two draw control wins in a loss for Salamanca (1-1). Goalie Sydnie John had 16 saves and Marla Warrior added a goal and three draw control wins.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD AT BOLIVAR Bolivar-Richburg 92, Houghton 23 Bolivar-Richburg 86, Scio 35 Scio 51, Houghton 32
100: Polk (BR) 11.4; 200: Greeson (BR) 24.6; 400: Coleman (BR) 57.1; 800: Wesche (S) 2:26.6; 1,600: Wesche (S) 5:33.4; 3,200: Pfortner (BR) 14-12.6; 400 relay: Bolivar-Richburg (Coleman, Baldwin, Kinnicutt, Greeson) 59.6; 1,600 relay: none; 3,200 relay: Bolivar (Easton, Giardini, Pfortner, Baldwin) 12:39.7; 110 hurdles: Stuck (BR) 17.2; 400 hurdles: Stuck (BR) 1:06.6; long jump: Polk (BR) 19-10; triple jump: Polk (BR) 37-2.5; high jump: Stuck (BR) 5-2; shot put: Lloyd Kinnicutt (BR) 43-6; discus: Kinnicutt (BR) 114-6; pole vault: none.
AT WELLSVILLE Wellsville 70, Cuba-Rushford 50, Fillmore 27
100: Lavery (CR) :11.86; 200: Lavery (CR) :24.54; 400: Beardsley (F) :57.02; 800: Wood (F) 2:29.60; 1,600: Jordan (W) 5:21.20; 3,200: Brophy (W) 13:06.58; 400 relay: Cuba-Rushford (Lavery, Baron, Keller, Ward) :48.14; 1,600 relay: Wellsville (Mariotti, Davidson, Dickerson, Scott) 4:20.01; 3,200 relay: Wellsville (Jordan, Brophy, Joslyn, Dickerson) 12:23.01; 110 hurdles: Scott (W) :19.17.0; 400 hurdles: Scott (W) 1:11.26; long jump: Ward (CR) 18-0; triple jump: Scott (W) 28-3 1/2; high jump: Ward (CR) 5-6; shot put: Williams (CR) 31-0; discus: Clayson (CR) 70-0; pole vault: not contested.
AT FRANKLINVILLE Franklinville/Ellicottville 106, Salamanca 19
100: Steinbroner (FE) 11.4; 200: Steinbroner (FE) 23.6; 400: Hatch (FE) 57.8; 800: Newark (S) 2:17.4; 1,600: Newark (S) 4:54.7; 3,200: Riling (FE) 12:02.8; 400 relay: none; 1,600 relay: F/E (Terwilliger, Tinelli, Mathers, Hatch) 3:52.5; 3,200 relay: F/E (Bush, Shortz, Benatovich, Conroy) 10:14.4; 110 hurdles: Terwilliger (FE) 17.6; 400 hurdles: Terwilliger (FE) 1:15.5; long jump: Newark (S) 17-7; triple jump: Terwilliger (FE) 38-1; high jump: Bush (FE) 5-8; shot put: Slavinski (FE) 31-10; discus: Livingston (FE) 87-9.5; pole vault: none.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD AT BOLIVAR Bolivar-Richburg 93, Houghton 1 Bolivar-Richburg 73, Scio 33 Scio 47, Houghton 10
100: Crossley (S) 14.1; 200: Crossley (S) 29.4; 400: Crowley (BR) 1:22.1; 800: Davenport (S) 3:12.7; 1,500: Osgood (BR) 8:37.1; 3,000: none; 400 relay: Scio (L. Crossley, B. Crossley, Davenport, Dickens) 59.8; 1,600 relay: B-R (Thomas, Danaher, Baldwin, Crowley) 5:36.7; 3,200 relay: none; 100 hurdles: Thomas (BR) 20.8; 400 hurdles: Thomas (BR) 1:33.9; long jump: Crowley (BR) 12-6; triple jump: Walp (BR) 26-0.5; high jump: Thomas (BR) 4-0; shot put: Easton (BR) 21-9.5; discus: Sisson (BR) 75-7; pole vault: none.
AT WELLSVILLE Wellsville 64, Fillmore 47, Cuba-Rushford 43
100: Belec (CR) :13.46; 200: Stisser (W) :29.70; 400: Stisser (W) 1:10.96; 800: Kumpf (CR) 2:41.64; 1,500: Drum (CR) 5:38.10; 3,000: Covell (W) 15:06.0; 400 relay: Cuba-Rushford (Raquelme, Goble, Kumpf, Belec) :54.17; 1,600 relay: not contested; 3,200 relay: Wellsville (Covell, Gordon, Dunaway, Kinnicutt) 14:38.65; 100 hurdles: Rust (F) :21.04.0; 400 hurdles: Rust (F) 1:26.10; long jump: Kumpf (CR) 13-9 1/2; triple jump: G. Russell (F) 25-5 1/4; high jump: Hatch (F) 4-2; shot put: Dorrough (W) 30-11; discus: Dorrough (W) 78-0; pole vault: not contested.
AT FRANKLINVILLE Franklinville/Ellicottville 98, Salamanca 22
100: Rasha (S) 14.0; 200: Ty. Herman (FE) 27.7; 400: Ty. Herman (FE) 1:02.3; 800: Marchese (FE) 2:54.7; 1,500: Williams (FE) 6:06; 3,000: Wilson (S) 14:19.5; 400 relay: F/E (A. Hurlburt, Slavinski, M. Hurlburt, Williams) 57.2; 1,600 relay: F/E (Ty. Herman, Burton, Ta. Herman, Fredrickson) 4:41.9; 3,200 relay: F/E (Chudy, McAuley, Kaleta, Marchese) 12:30.1; 100 hurdles: M. Hurlburt (FE) 17.8; 400 hurdles: Fredrickson (FE) 1:15.2; long jump: Ty. Herman (FE) 13-6.5; triple jump: Hubbard (S) 25-7.5; high jump: M. Hurlburt (FE) 4-0; shot put: Rea (S) 28-6; discus: Rea (S) 81-5.5; pole vault: Fredrickson (FE) 9-0.