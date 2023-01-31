HAMMONDSPORT — The Bolivar-Richburg wrestling team won six of the seven wrestled matches to secure a 45-16 triumph over Avoca/Prattsburgh/Hammondsport in an Allegany/Steuben matchup on Tuesday night.
The Wolverines (6-2), despite a thin lineup on a nightly basis, remained in third place in the league standings behind unbeaten Canisteo-Greenwood (8-0) and Wellsville (7-1).
Trent Sibble pinned Jeremiah Robbins in 1:05 to win the heavyweight matchup for B-R. His younger sister Teegan (110 pounds) pinned Hudson Cole in 1:45. Gary McDowell (118), Trey Buchholz (126) and Tavyn MacDonell (160) all added wins by fall and James Gleason won by decision, 9-4, at 102 pounds for the Wolverines. Justin Palmer picked up the lone win on the mat for A/P/Hammondsport, pinning Zach Mitchell in 3:31. Each team also benefited from two forfeits and there were also two double forfeits.
ALLEGANY/STEUBEN COUNTYWellsville 64, Fillmore/Keshequa 6WELLSVILLE — Blake Geffers (102), Adam Iantorno (118), Brayden Riley (138), Landon Stratton (145) and Shane Davidson (189) all collected pins to key powerhouse Wellsville.
Ryan Vedder earned a pin at126 pounds and Eli Strickland battled Stratton at 145 before falling in 5:36 for Fillmore/Keshequa (9-13, 3-5).
“(That was) probably the match of the night,” F/K coach Mike Witkowski said of the 145-pound contest. “That one went back-and-forth in the third period. Landon ended up getting a reversal and ended up being able to take it to a pin. But at one point, it was 9-6. It was a nicely contested match for two lesser-experienced wrestlers.
“For others, we were at least able to extend it into the second and third period, and that’s an improvement for us. It was a good match to go into sectionals.”
BOYS VOLLEYBALLBolivar-Richburg 3, Genesee Valley/Belfast 2BOLIVAR — Jaeger Turybury (2 aces, 3 blocks) and Hunter Walp (3 aces, 2 blocks) both had five kills to lead Bolivar-Richburg to a 25-19, 25-21, 25-14 sweep.
Ian Unfus added four aces, three kills and five blocks for the Wolverines (10-5).
For GV/Belfast (5-10), Canaan Sullivan posted 14 kills, Zach Bourne had five kills and two blocks and Dominic Marra handed out 24 assists.
AT WELLSVILLE Wellsville 64, Fillmore/Keshequa 6
102: Geffers (W) :17 Cotton, 110: Acker (W) TF 15-0 Howe, 118: Iantorno (W) 5:01 Cartwright, 126: Vedder (F/K) 1:14 Cunningham, 132: Cicirello (W) TF 16-0 Bush, 138: Riley (W) 3:01 K. Beardsley, 145: Stratton (W) 5:36 Strickland, 152: Ritter (W) forfeit, 160: Outman (W) forfeit, 172: N. Black (W) forfeit, 189: Davidson (W) 1:42 Hartman, 215: G. Black (W) forfeit, 285*: double forfeit.
AT HAMMONDSPORT Bolivar-Richburg 45, A/P/Hammondsport 16
102: Gleason (BR) 9-4 Davis, 110: Te. Sibble (BR) 1:45 Cole, 118: McDowell (BR) 1:45 Young, 126: Buchholz (BR) 3:08 Hoad, 132: double forfeit, 138: Lewis (APH) forfeit, 145: double forfeit, 152: Bajus (APH) forfeit, 160: T. MacDonell (BR) 1:12 Brady, 172: Worth (BR) forfeit, 189: Palmer (APH) 3:31 Mitchell, 215: Wilber (BR) forfeit, 285: Tr. Sibble (BR) 1:05 Robbins.