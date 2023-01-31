HAMMONDSPORT — The Bolivar-Richburg wrestling team won six of the seven wrestled matches to secure a 45-16 triumph over Avoca/Prattsburgh/Hammondsport in an Allegany/Steuben matchup on Tuesday night.

The Wolverines (6-2), despite a thin lineup on a nightly basis, remained in third place in the league standings behind unbeaten Canisteo-Greenwood (8-0) and Wellsville (7-1).

