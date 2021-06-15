YORK — This Bolivar-Richburg baseball team, back-to-back Section 5 champions in 2018 and 2019, didn’t get a chance to defend its crown last spring.
The Wolverines had to sit out the spring like everyone else last year. But on Tuesday night, B-R proved it’s still one of the top small schools in the section, winning the Section 5 Class C2 championship, 9-2, upsetting No. 3 York.
Landon Danaher and Trey Buchholz pitched the No. 4 Wolverines (15-4) to the title, combining to hold York to two hits.
Logan Bess went 3-for-4 with four RBI and a run scored, while Caden Allen (two RBI) and Trey Buchholz both went 2-for-3.
“Just an incredible feeling for this group of guys, the way they've gone from the beginning of the season, we really once sectionals started the level of play we've been at has stepped up,” B-R coach Dustin Allen said. “The guys have really shown the team they're capable of being. My seniors Logan Bess, Wayne Karnuth and Alex MacDonell were great kids to have on my team, they played their hearts out. There's no better way to send them out of high school (than) a championship like this.
“For our community, what an awesome few days. We had sectional track and field individual champions on Saturday, we had the softball team bring home the championship last night. It's a great way to end a difficult school year, just bring some excitement and normalcy back to the school and the town.”
Danaher threw the game’s first three innings and Buchholz threw the final four.
“Landon and Trey threw great,” Allen added. “Trey's been on fire lately pitching, Landon gave us three strong innings and then Logan just swung the bat tremendously today. The whole team, 1-through-9, everyone we had in the dugout contributed in some way.”
Clay Harris and Adam Swede had the lone hits for York (12-6).
The win is B-R’s 10th sectional baseball title in school history (Bolivar also won four titles pre-merger) and fourth in the last five seasons dating back to 2016.
“These kids didn't get to play baseball last year,” Allen said. “We were really optimistic about our chances last year. For these guys to come and bring a championship back to Bolivar, it's a special feeling. “
SECTION 5 TOURNAMENT
CLASS B2 CHAMPIONSHIP
Wellsville 10, Penn Yan 2
WELLSVILLE — Jumping on Penn Yan with four runs in the second inning, Wellsville never trailed en route to its first sectional title since 2011 and 14th in school history.
Liam McKinley (two RBI, run), Cody Costello (double, two runs) and Logan Dunbar (RBI, run) each went 3-for-4 for No. 2 Wellsville (11-4), which had 15 total hits. Alex Green went 2-for-4 and Brayden Delahunt hit a double.
Jeremiah Havens threw the first 6 ⅓ innings for the Lions, allowing two runs (one earned) on nine hits, striking out nine and walking two. Logan Dunbar got the final two outs on the mound.
For No. 5, Penn Yan (8-9), Mark Preston went 3-for-4, Alexander Foster was 2-for-3 with a double and Clark Simmons hit a solo home run.
“The guys played great,” Wellsville coach Marc Agnello said. “We kind of came on strong in the second half of the season, we were struggling a little bit offensively and pitching and defense kind of kept us in a lot of games. The past few weeks we've been swinging pretty well and the guys have really come through, it's been amazing.”
Agnello took over as head coach in 2019 and led the Lions to the Class B2 championship game, a loss to Le Roy. After missing out on last season due to COVID-19, the Lions were eager to get back to the finals.
“To get there this year was just amazing,” Agnello said. “Dealing with COVID and having the guys miss a whole season, we had a week of practice and then missed the season, it was kind of heartbreaking for a lot of them, especially our juniors that are now seniors. To get these guys this sectional championship, it feels great. It feels great to be able to put another banner up on that fence of ours. It's pretty exciting.”