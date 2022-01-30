AVOCA — Three wrestlers from Bolivar-Richburg won their weight class at the Walt Peterson Invitational tournament on Saturday.
Gary McDowell (102 pounds), Tavyn Macdonell (152) and Trent Sibble (215) all took first place for the Wolverines.
McDowell, who went 3-0, major-decisioned Attica/Batavia’s Preston Bannister, 15-1, in the championship; Macdonell went 4-0 and pinned Alfred-Almond’s Scott Mills in :45; and Sibble pinned Binghamton’s Louis Kennedy in 3:52 to finish 5-0.
Also for B-R, Trey Buchholz placed second at 125, Ethan Coleman was second at 138, Kadin Tompkins was third and 145 and Caden Allen third at 160.
Fillmore’s Ryan Vetter was fourth at 118 pounds and Kalen Beardsley was seventh at 126.
WRESTLINGPioneer wins Medina tourneyMEDINA — Pioneer ran away with the Gary Gross Tournament with 203 points, led by three weight class champions and four second-place finishers.
Pioneer finished ahead of runner-up Hilton (128) and Lyndonville (124).
Daniel Kirsch (118), Xander Kirsch (126) and Brady Heckathorn (152) all took first for the Panthers. Daniel went 4-0 with an 11-0 championship major decision over Randolph’s Caden Inkley while Xander went 3-0 with a championship pin of Randolph’s Domanik Clark in 1:27. Brady Heckathorn went 3-0 with a pin of Lyndonville’s Sebastian Temich in 2:45 for the championship.
Wyatt Opferbeck (110), Lane Dziekonski (132), Donald Bennett (160) and Luke Matheis (215) each finished second.
Aeddon Landphair (132) and Brandon Doyle (138) took third and Jack Lacy (110) was fourth.
BOYS VOLLEYBALLBolivar-Richburg 3, Fillmore 1BOLIVAR — Rudy Polk collected five aces, five kills, four digs and two assists to lead Bolivar-Richburg to a 25-10, 25-8, 15-25, 25-13 victory in a first round Section 5 Class D playoff matchup.
Ryan Greeson posted seven aces, three kills and four blocks while Hunter Stuckey had an all-around effort of seven assists, five digs, two blocks, two kills and two aces for the Wolverines (5-8).
Kyle Paulsen and Henry Decker each had an ace for Fillmore. B-R will meet Cuba-Rushford in Tuesday’s second round.
INDOOR TRACK & FIELDSalamanca competes at Section 6 9/10 eventHOUGHTON — Arlen Newark led Salamanca at the Section 6 ninth and 10th grade championships on Saturday at Houghton College.
Newark was the 10th grade champion in the 600-meter run with a time of 1:33.97 and also finished first in the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, six inches. His mark in the long jump qualified him for the overall sectional event later this month. He also placed third in the 55-meter hurdles in :9.80.
Archer Newark, meanwhile, finished fourth in his debut showing in the long jump at 17-2 ½. He also placed third in the 300-meter run with a time of :40.40, which was also a personal best.
SWIMMING
Olean places 2nd at CCAA ChampionshipsOLEAN — Olean hosted the CCAA boys swimming and diving championships on Saturday and finished second out of four teams competing in the meet.
The Huskies’ 289 points put them ahead of Panama and Dunkirk, but behind CCAA champion Frewsburg (532 points).
Gavin Weseman had a third-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly (1:00.54) and fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:23.89). Dominic Breton was third in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.51), Zachary Clayson fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:08.67), followed by teammate Landon Johnson in fifth (1:08.82).
Olean had two fourth-place relays, the 200 free relay (Breton, Alexander Carl, Sean Howard, William Slavinski) in 1:42.87 and the 400 free relay (Howard, Weseman, Clayson, Carl) in 3:57.11.
Panama’s David Marshall won the Olie Kohler Swimmer of the Meet award. Marshall and teammate R.J. Helt both broke a pool record: Helt in the 200 free and Marshall in the 1-meter diving. Frewsburg set the 400 free relay pool record.