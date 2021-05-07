BOLIVAR — Rudy Polk captured three events and the Bolivar-Richburg boys track team produced four multi-event winners in picking up a rain-soaked sweep on Friday.
Polk took the 100, long jump and triple jump as the Wolverines topped Cuba-Rushford, 70-34, and Houghton, 82-17. Jason Greeson won the 200 and 400, Lloyd Kinnicutt finished first in the throwing events (discus, shot put) and each was part of the winning 400 relay team for B-R.
Hunter Stuck captured both hurdles events as part of the dominant effort for the Wolverines (4-0).
“We’re getting stronger,” B-R coach Dave Kottwitz said. “The season’s been a little weird; we’re getting kids that are coming back (slowly) and should be stronger by the end of the year. We’re not at full strength yet, but we’re still doing quite well.”
Josh Ward won the high jump and was part of the winning 1,600 relay team for Cuba-Rushford, which topped Houghton, 70-15.
GIRLS
B-R 51, Cuba-Rushford 47B-R 71, Houghton 6C-R 58, Houghton 4BOLIVAR — Nadia Baldwin (long jump, high jump) and Kori Thomas (both hurdles) each won two events and Bolivar-Richburg (3-1) took first in seven of 14 events for the sweep.
Hailey Kumpf took the 800 and 3,000, Natalie Goble won the 100 and each was part of the winning 400 relay team for Cuba-Rushford.
The Rebels had six firsts.
BOYS AT BOLIVAR B-R 70, C-R 34 Bolivar-Richburg 82, Houghton 17 Cuba-Rushford 70, Houghton 15
100: Polk (BR) :11.8; 200: Greeson (BR) :24.7; 400: Greeson (BR) :55.7; 800: Baldwin (BR) 2:50.6; 1,600: Tucker (H) 5:26.6; 3,200: Easton (BR) 14:35.6; 400 relay: Bolivar-Richburg (Baldwin, Greeson, Turybury, Kinnicutt) :57.7; 1,600 relay: Cuba-Rushford (Lavery, Baron, Keller, Ward) 4:17.0; 110 hurdles: Stuck (BR) :17.7; 400 hurdles: Stuck (BR) 1:11.7; long jump: Polk (BR) 19-2 1/2; triple jump: Rudy Polk (BR) 36-1/2; high jump: Ward (C-R) 5-5; shot put: Kinnicutt (BR) 38-6; discus: Lloyd Kinnicutt (BR) 1:07.11.
GIRLS AT BOLIVAR B-R 51, C-R 47 Bolivar-Richburg 71, Houghton 6 Cuba-Rushford 58, Houghton 4
100: Goble (CR) :14.0; 200: Torraca (H) :31.2; 400: Worth (BR) 1:25.4; 800: Kumpf (CR) 3:04.3; 1,500: Drum (CR) 5:58.7; 3,000: Kumpf (CR) 14:33.3; 400 relay: Cuba-Rushford (Riquelme, Kumpf, Goble, Belec) :57.9; 100 hurdles: Thomas (BR) :21.0; 400 hurdles: Thomas (BR) 1:38.3; long jump: Baldwin (BR) 12-3/4; triple jump: Walp (BR) 25-5; high jump: Baldwin (BR) 3-7; shot put: Duvall (CR) 23-4; discus: Sisson (BR) 67-9.