BOLIVAR — Landon Danaher and Trey Buchholz combined to hold Cuba-Rushford to one hit over six innings, pitching the Bolivar-Richburg baseball team to a championship win in its own tournament on Saturday.
The Wolverines (5-2) won the championship game, 12-2, in six innings at the Bolivar-Richburg Tournament. Danaher struck out seven batters over five innings and Buchholz fanned two in the sixth.
Buchholz also went 2-for-3 with four RBI and scored three runs, while Wayne Karnuth went 2-for-4 with two RBI, Alex MacDonell went 2-for-3 with two runs and Caden Allen hit a triple with two RBI.
“It was a nice bounce back,” B-R coach Dustin Allen said. “We lost to Cuba by a run on Monday. We had a good week, (a) good couple of practices. We came back and had some nice momentum this weekend and hopefully we can keep that going. Our pitchers threw well and it was a solid team effort all around.”
Noah Siegel’s triple marked the lone hit for C-R (4-3).
NON-LEAGUE
Silver Creek 15, Cattaraugus-Little Valley 5
CATTARAUGUS — Scoring 15 runs on four hits, Silver Creek made Cattaraugus-Little Valley pay for 15 walks in a season-opening loss for the Timberwolves.
Colin Wentz led CLV (0-1), going 3-for-3, for three of his team’s five hits, including a two-run double, also scoring a run.
Aiden Piccolo, Cade Neubauer and Joe Villafranca drove in two runs each for Silver Creek (1-0). Aiden Piccolo earned the win, striking out six with one walk over the first three innings.
Allegany-Limestone 13, Salamanca 3
SALAMANCA — Jake Brink went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run and Mason Fisher was 2-for-3 with two runs to spark Allegany-Limestone to a season-opening win.
Also for the Gators, Weston Stevenson hit an RBI triple, stole two bases and scored twice. Nolan Donovan had a single, two runs and two RBI. Maddox DeLong stole three bases. Mason Fisher earned the win, striking out nine and waking three over 4.2 innings while holding Salamanca to one run on one hit.
For Salamanca (0-1), Hayden Hoag was 2-for-4 with a triple, run and RBI and two stolen bases.
BOLIVAR-RICHBURG TOURNAMENT
Bolivar-Richburg 11, Canisteo-Greenwood 1, 6 innings
BOLIVAR — Caden Allen and Wyatt Karnuth pitched Bolivar-Richburg to a first-round victory, holding Canisteo-Greenwood to three hits.
Allen struck out six batters over four innings before Karnuth closed out the final two innings.
Wayne Karnuth went 2-for-4 with a triple, scoring two runs. Cam MacDonell was 1-for-2 with a triple and two RBI.
Cuba-Rushford 19, Honeoye 4
BOLIVAR — Cuba-Rushford used 18 hits, including three each from Noah Siegel, Landon Wight and Cam Dunlap, to get past Honeoye in the first round.
Siegel went 3-for-3 with a triple, three runs and four RBI; Wight was 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI; and Cam Dunlap was 3-for-5 with two RBI. Trent Chamberlain pitched all five innings for the Rebels, striking out five.
AT CATTARAUGUS
R H E
SC 303 207 0 — 15 4 1 CLV 020 300 0 — 5 5 0 Aiden Piccolo (6 SO, 1 BB), Max Vigue (4) (3 SO, 4 BB), Hunter Prinzbach (6) (5 SO, 1 BB) and Joe Villafranca Nick Savidge (2 SO, 6 BB), Kodi Colton (3) (3 SO, 4 BB), Ryan Harper (5) (1 SO, 6 BB), Joe Quigley (6) (0 SO, 3 BB), Brayden Young (7) (0 SO, 0 BB) and Young, Savidge (3)
AT SALAMANCA
R H E
Allegany-Lime. 310 360 0 — 13 8 0 Salamanca 100 000 2 — 3 4 2 Mason Fisher (9 SO, 3 BB), Maddox DeLong (5) (3 SO, 2 BB), Jake Brink (7) (2 SO, 1 BB) and Jayden Gustafson Harley Hoag (1 SO, 5 BB), Lucas McKenna (3) (1 SO, 5 BB), Zaron Tucker (5) (4 SO, 4 BB) and Shawn Bacelli
AT BOLIVAR
R H E
C-G 000 100 X — 1 3 6 B-R 003 422 x — 11 7 2 McCaffrey (0 SO, 4 BB), Boyd (4) (2 SO, 0 BB) and Houghtalin Caden Allen (6 SO, 3 BB), Wyatt Karnuth (5) (1 SO, 2 BB) and Brayden Ellis, Wayne Karnuth (6)
AT BOLIVAR
R H E
C-R 465 22X X — 19 18 0 Honeoye 102 01X X — 4 6 3 Trent Chamberlain (5 SO, 4 BB) and Logan Lewis Logan Thomas (0 SO, 4 BB), Cam Allison (3) (0 SO, 2 BB), Billy Covey (4) (3 SO, 3 BB) and John Gawel
AT BOLIVAR
R H E